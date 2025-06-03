New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche likes having the no. 1 pick. Darche says he expects his club to keep the pick and draft first in the 2025 NHL Draft, per NHL.com.

“I expect to speak No. 1 on June 27,” Darche said Tuesday during the NHL Scouting Combine. “You've got to be open to everything, but I'd be shocked if we're not the one speaking first.

“When (NHL Commissioner) Gary (Bettman) announces the first pick, I'd be shocked if it's not the New York Islanders.”

Darche is the new GM for a New York franchise trying to become a contender in the NHL's Eastern Conference. New York's new man in charge likes the talent pool available in the draft. He is hopeful to bring a top young prospect to the New York City metro area.

“There's a lot of good players,” Darche said. “We're meeting them this week. The thing I know is, I'm going to end up with a great player that hopefully plays on the island for a long time. So, I'm not worried about the first pick. I think there's a lot of good players to pick from, and we'll make a decision in a few weeks.”

The 2025 NHL Draft begins on June 27.

Islanders are meeting with possible NHL Draft candidates

There are several talents who could possibly be taken with the first selection in this year's draft. They include defenseman Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League.

Darche had dinner with Schaefer in recent days.

“There's a lot of good players in this draft,” Darche added. “Some names are talked more than others, but there's other very good players. Matthew, obviously, is an elite defenseman. Leadership, character is impressive. He can play both sides of the ice. He's a great skater.

“There's a lot of good attributes there that any team would be lucky to have.”

The Islanders general manager says one reason why he took the job was to have the ability to find a top level talent, as one of his first decisions.

“It's not very often you get a (GM) job and the first thing you have to do is pick the best player in the draft,” Darche said. “I expect us to make the pick. … You have to do your due diligence. Anybody that calls, you have to listen. But someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick because we're going to get a special player.”

Time will tell what the Islanders decide to do with that no. 1 overall pick.