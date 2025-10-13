The New York Islanders have dropped to 0-3-0 on the season, but they have a bright spot. Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL goal in game two and extended his points streak in game three against the Winnipeg Jets. With an assist in the game with the Jets, his three-game point streak to start his career has now made Islanders history.

According to Islanders home telecast Statistician Eric Hornick, Schaefer made history by recording points in his first three games. It is the most consecutive games for an Islanders defender with a point to start a career. Still, this is a long way from team and NHL records. His three straight games with a point place him tied for 70th all-time to start an NHL career.

The Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. A point in that game would tie him for 40th all-time for a point streak to start an NHL career. Still, he is a long way away from some team and NHL records. The Islanders' record is held by Bob Bourne, who began his career with points in six straight games back in 1974. That is also tied for 12th all-time with such greats as Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

If Schaefer can beat Bourne's team record, he would have a piece of NHL history as well. The NHL record for most games to start a career with a point by a defenseman is also six games, according to the NHL. Marek Zidlicky hit that mark in 2003 with the Nashville Predators. He would finish his career with the Islanders.

Schaefer can tie the team record and the record for defenseman on October 21st against the San Jose Sharks at home. The records could be broken on October 23rd at home against the Detroit Red Wings.

If Schaefer has his sights set on the NHL record, he still has an even longer way to go. The ownership of the record belongs to two players. Joe Malone originally set the record in 1917-18. He found the back of the net 35 times while adding two assists in his first 14 games. Dimitri Kvartalnov tied the record with the Boston Bruins in 1992. He had just 22 points in his first 14 games.

Still, three games with three points is a solid accomplishment for the rookie blueliner. If he can keep it going, it will help the Islanders return to a formidable team.