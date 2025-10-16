The New York Islanders are the only team in the NHL without a point in the 2025-26 season. They have three regulation losses despite Matthew Schaefer's emergence on the national scene. Part of the reason is goaltending, which has been weak through three games. Islanders head coach and Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy is taking a more hands-on approach to help Ilya Sorokin through his struggles.

“I want him to know that I trust him. I'll be there for him, and I'll support him,” Roy said, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News. “You want to be there for your players, and Ilya deserved that. Ilya is one of the best goalie in the league, and he needs to have fun being on the ice.”

Roy continued, explaining why he chose Thursday to stay on the ice with the extra skaters to help Sorokin, “I want him to feel my trust. I thought today was the moment. Shame on me. Should have done it before. think I have things I could share with him.”

Rosner reported that the conversation was, “More on the mental side. Doesn't want to get in [goalie coach Piero] Greco's way when it comes to technique.”

Roy is one of the greatest goalies of all time, winning Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. This is his second tenure as an NHL coach and his second full season with the Islanders. Sorokin has taken a turn for the worse overall under Roy, so getting his mentality back on the right track is key.

The Islanders had low expectations coming into the season, but things have been brutal to start the season. Getting Sorokin back to his 2022-23 form, when he finished second in Vezina Trophy voting, is key to any success on Long Island. If Roy can't do that, his days may be numbered behind the bench.