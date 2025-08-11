Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is suffering from a back injury that has prevented him from participating in training camp so far this offseason. However, the organization seems optimistic about his situation. Regardless, Stafford is reportedly using a “rejuvenation” chamber as a way to get healthy, and the fanbase is running away with plenty of jokes about it.

Stafford, who is 37 years old, is set to use an Ammortal chamber while the Rams and his teammates conduct practice, according to Sarah Barshop. It's a process that some pro athletes utilize when bouncing back from injury. But this time, the chamber was brought to the team's facilities.

Shortly after practice began, Matthew Stafford walked into this Ammortal chamber, which helps with “restoration and rejuvenation.” Stafford will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/FtWUAvXxxC — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 11, 2025

With the chamber set up at the Rams' practice, and Matthew Stafford utilizing it on Monday, fans couldn't help but crack jokes about it. Some shared memes and GIFs to make hilarious comparisons, while others wrote hilarious captions.

“What happens in the Ammortal Chamber stays in the Ammortal Chamber,” joked one fan.

CBS Sports writer Chris Towers claimed, “My ‘am mortal' camper has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my camper.”

Towers also joked, “Only surprise is that Aaron Rodgers wasn’t linked to this obvious woo before.”

“Tom Brady: I drink the entire Hudson Bay of water every day and think Strawberries are evil. [Aaron] Rodgers: I pound psychedelics and spend weeks in darkness.

[Matthew] Stafford: I shall become Mr Freeze,” said another user.

One fan hilariously stated, “I would love if they won't let anyone into their Science Airstream for confidential medical reasons and in a year we find out it's just a trailer with a PS5, stable internet, and a fridge loaded with beer.”

We'll see if this chamber works or not. At the very least, Matthew Stafford is trying something different in the hopes of recovering from his back injury. The Rams begin the 2025-26 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans, and Los Angeles seems to be doing everything to make sure Stafford plays in that game.