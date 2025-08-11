The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game set starting Monday. Both teams are in the thick of the AL playoff race. At the moment, the Red Sox hold the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Astros sit atop the AL West once again. Ahead of the series opener, Boston manager Alex Cora spoke about third baseman Alex Bregman's return to Houston with MassLive's Christopher Smith.

“Hopefully, it’s a packed house for Alex,” manager Alex Cora said to Smith on Monday. “He did some amazing things over there since day one (when) he got there. I think his only struggle was his first 20, 25 at-bats in the big leagues. After that, just dominated the game. He impacted the community. Him and (his wife) Reagan, they did an amazing job over there. It’s going to be a special one. It should be a special one. And no doubt about it that they’re going to do a good job with Alex’s return.”

Bregman had a big impact during his time with the Astros, becoming one of their franchise players. That's what made his departure from the only team he had ever played for sting even more. During his first season with Boston, he's maintained the form that makes him one of baseball's best third basemen. Despite an IL stint earlier this year, he's fit in quite well with the Red Sox. How will Bregman and his new team perform on the road in Houston?

Can Alex Bregman, Red Sox win series against Astros on road?

After an offseason where Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow added both Bregman and ace Garrett Crochet to a roster filled with emerging players, the Red Sox are once again in postseason contention. Cora has done well melding all the new pieces in with the existing roster. Many thought the trade of former third baseman Rafael Devers would be a blow that the Red Sox would not come back from.

However, thanks to the efforts of Bregman and young players like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, Boston has surged since the trade. Not only do they hold the top Wild Card spot, but they are only four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East. If the Red Sox can leave Houston with a series win, their postseason dreams will look clearer than ever.