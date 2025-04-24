The New York Islanders have the first general manager vacancy of the 2025 NHL offseason. They did not renew Lou Lamoriello's contract, opening up the job for the first time since 2018. Names are floating, including Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM Mathieu Darche. But ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has a few out-of-the-box options for the team. Could the Islanders bring in Ken Holland or Kevin Weekes?

“Already heard from a source yesterday that a Ken Holland (pres) and Ryan Martin (GM) combo should be considered for Islanders’ front office,” Wyshynski reported.

Holland rose to fame as the Detroit Red Wings general manager from 1997-2014. He won three Stanley Cups and earned a spot in the Hall of Fame from that great era. Martin is currently the Rangers' assistant GM. He just had his path to the big chair blocked by Chris Drury's contract extension.

Wyshynski continued, “IMO, the Islanders will follow the Flyers' model of president + GM. Franchise has a lot of heavy lifting to do on and off the ice. [Daily Faceoff's] Jeff Marek thinks [ESPN analyst] Kevin Weekes lands a job this summer. I think he'd be a great ambassador for the Isles and knows the market.

It's important to note that Lamoriello was both the president and general manager during his tenure with the Islanders. Despite poor performances in recent years, he never gave up either title. The Flyers have President Keith Jones overseeing General Manager Daniel Briere. The Kraken, Canadiens, Canucks, and Avalanche all employ this strategy as well.

Bringing in a veteran to be the president and a young up-and-comer to be the GM would be a smart way for the Islanders to go. But Holland had a rough end to his time in Detroit and could not get Edmonton over the hump in his run there. While he has experience, that may not be the right path after the Lamoriello era.