Things did not go well for the New York Rangers in 2024-25. The Rangers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 after a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024. Many fans took aim at general manager Chris Drury for the outcome of this season. However, not only is Drury returning to New York in 2025-26, but he is here to stay.

Drury has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Rangers. Details about this new deal are not known at this time. But team owner James Dolan did release a statement after the team announced the news of the extension.

“I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager,” said Dolan in his statement. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

The former Rangers center may be due some leeway. Drury took over as general manager in May 2021. Under his watch, the Blueshirts have made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In fact, the 2024-25 campaign is the only season in which the Rangers finished with less than 100 points. Let alone miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting,” Drury said in a statement about his new contract. “As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years.”

Drury's first task this offseason will be to find a new head coach. Peter Laviolette was fired after the disastrous 2024-25 campaign. No matter the choice, finding a new coach is simply the first step toward righting the ship on Broadway.