The New York Islanders are expected to hire Mathieu Darche as their new general manager. After firing Lou Lamoriello, they were reportedly looking for a general manager and president of hockey operations. Lamoriello filled both roles in his seven years on Long Island. The Athletic's Arthur Staple reported that the Islanders' hiring Darche ends their chances at hiring Brendan Shanahan as the president.

“From what I've heard, Darche hiring likely takes Brendan Shanahan off the table for Isles president spot. No other hires imminent, source says. Plenty of time left in the offseason for that to change,” Staple reported.

Newsday's Andrew Gross reported the same, “A second NHL source on Friday indicated the Islanders seemed to be leaning toward not making a second hire as president at this time, though that still could change. The Islanders did request permission to speak with Brendan Shanahan, who announced on Thursday his contract as Maple Leafs president was not being renewed after 11 seasons.”

Shanahan played 21 seasons in the NHL and transitioned into an executive role in the league afterward. After running the Department of Player Safety for three years, he was hired by the Maple Leafs to be their president. Things were bad in Toronto when he took over and now, he leaves after nine consecutive playoff appearances.

If the Islanders were to hire a president, that person would be Darche's boss. Whether they agreed not to bring one in upon hiring Darche or decided they didn't need one, we may never know. The Islanders and Shanahan had already scheduled an interview when Darche was hired, so this is an odd update.

The Islanders now enter an important offseason with a first-time general manager and no president of hockey operations. Who will Darche take with the first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft?