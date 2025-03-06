The New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night to pull within three points of the Eastern Conference playoffs. But the NHL trade deadline is looming and there are still four teams to jump. The Islanders have the top trade deadline target on many big boards in center Brock Nelson but may not sell him. As insiders try and figure out what is going to happen, TSN's Pierre LeBrun has the latest on Lou Lamoriello and his next moves.

“Brock Nelson situation still in flux. No guarantee still that Lou Lamoriello trades him although that seems to be developing as most likely option,” LeBrun posted on social media. “Minnesota, Winnipeg, New Jersey, Colorado, Toronto among long list of teams with interest. But there are others.”

Nelson is a Minnesota native and Wild GM Bill Guerin picked him to be a part of the American 4 Nations Face-Off team. But their injury situation is not going to allow them to make a big-money addition at the deadline. Nelson could get to Minnesota for as little as $1.5 million, which would still necessitate a player going back to the Islanders.

That is where the Jets and Avalanche can swoop in and snag Nelson from their division rival. They can both fit Nelson under the cap currently and would not need to get a third team involved. That would lower the cost and make the deal easier to do than laundering the contract to get him to Minnesota.

The Devils have entered the trade deadline conversation after losing Jack Hughes for the season. Hughes will not return for the playoffs, so not only is his cap number available to use but they need to replace his scoring. Adding Nelson from the Islanders could help them make a run at the Stanley Cup without their top player.