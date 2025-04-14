The New York Rangers have had a massively disappointing season. From the struggles of Chris Kreider to the dramas around Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, and more, this has been a disaster for New York. And it has resulted in a fate many saw coming once the team cratered before the New Year. The Rangers have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

New York entered the season as a potential Stanley Cup contender. This team had just made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024. They did lose to the Florida Panthers in that series. But nothing from that series indicated they couldn't make a run this season.

Perhaps their offseason maneuvering was a sign that many simply missed. New York failed to meaningfully upgrade its roster over the summer. Their biggest move was a trade for Reilly Smith with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Smith was eventually traded to the Vegas Golden Knights at the trade deadline for a second stint in the Sin City.

There are a number of reasons for this team's failure in 2025. Kreider struggled mightily at times during the season. Goalie Igor Shesterkin played well below his usual standard. And head coach Peter Laviolette seems checked out.

We may never know the specific reason for this playoff elimination. What is clear is that this team is headed for major changes in the offseason. With this in mind, here are two early Rangers trade candidates before the offseason truly gets underway.

Chris Kreider may leave Rangers in offseason

The Rangers made Chris Kreider available for trade during the season. Kreider has spent his entire career with the franchise to this point. However, his days in as a Blueshirt may be numbered as the 2025 offseason unfolds.

Kreider has not played to his usual standard this season. He remains an effective goal scorer, with 21 goals in 66 games. However, his playmaking has fallen off a cliff. The Rangers winger has just five assists in 66 games this year. Just one of those assists went down as a primary assist.

The Rangers may have trouble getting rid of his entire contract. However, there are things about Kreider that make him an attractive trade candidate. He is a playoff performer who can still score goals even if he isn't the playmaker he used to be. And if he isn't, his playmaking should still rebound to some extent. Don't be surprised if the Rangers lifer dons a new sweater in 2025-26.

K'Andre Miller could be dangled on trade market

Another Rangers player made available for trade was K'Andre Miller. Miller entered the season as a promising defenseman who still had some potential for a breakout season. However, he did not turn in a breakout performance. His season was mostly inconsistent in 2024-25.

The Rangers defenseman struggled a bit before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Midseason acquisition Will Borgen has helped him stabilize his game down the stretch. And Miller is among the top-10 defensemen in the league when it comes to takeaways, according to MoneyPuck.

However, the inconsistencies may be too much. Miller is a restricted free agent this summer. He needs a new contract moving forward, but the Rangers may not feel comfortable giving it to him.

Miller is only 25 years old. If the Rangers decide to move on, there could be a number of teams willing to take a flier. Especially if they are able to set the terms of his next contract based on their comfort level and salary cap situation.