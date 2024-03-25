Last season, the Boston Bruins clinched the President's Trophy before the end of March. One of the greatest regular-season teams of all time took just 75 games to earn the top spot in NHL standings — tied for the fourth-fewest contests to reach the mark since the trophy was introduced in 1985-86.

The B's were an absolute wagon last year, but they were not an exception to the rule when it comes to the President's Trophy curse. It's been over a decade since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks captured the trophy; they would go on to beat the Bruins to win their second Stanley Cup in four seasons. And they would win Lord Stanley again two years later.

But since the prime of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, no first-place team has won the Stanley Cup. Not the 2019 Lightning, who were on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets ever when the Blue Jackets shockingly swept them. Or the 2021 Avalanche, who couldn't make it past the second-round but ended up winning the next season. Or even Alex Ovechkin's Capitals, who won back-to-back league titles in 2016 and 2017, but didn't capture hockey's greatest prize until the next year following heartbreak after heartbreak.

What I'm trying to say is, winning the President's Trophy means absolutely nothing. But in 2023-24, it's one of the closest races in league history. With just over three weeks left, there are seven teams that still have legitimate aspirations to win the title. It's just ridiculous. And it's music to the ears of hockey fans. What a phenomenal campaign it's been, and it'll come right down to the wire to decide who the best team is.

Entering Week 24, each of the Canucks, Rangers, Panthers, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Stars and Bruins all have a shot to be the league's best through 82 games. Although none of them will care too much — the postseason is right around the corner, after all — it's an unprecedented race to the finish. And, like always, the latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings is here to make sense of the chaos. Let's get into it.

This is the first time in NHL history that the top seven teams have been separated by one point after each has completed at least 85% of its schedule. Who will end the season with the most points to win the Presidents' Trophy? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PfM8yc2a9F — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2024

The Rangers keep falling out of the top spot in ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings — but they always seem to find a way to twist my arm. Last week, New York took care of two very difficult opponents, crushing the Bruins 5-2 and dispatching the Panthers 4-3 in a shootout two days later. The week began with a tough 4-2 loss to the Jets at Madison Square Garden, but this remains a powerhouse roster heading into the final 11 games of the regular-season. The Rangers have won seven of their last nine and are back to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The President's Trophy race promises to come down to the bitter end; it's a truly incredible race in 2023-24, with just one point (!) separating the league's top seven squads. That's absolutely unheard of — and amazing for hockey fans. Can New York be the last team standing on April 18?

This could be the last week the Avalanche aren't in the No. 1 spot in the NHL Power Rankings. There's been no better team since the trade deadline; Colorado has won nine consecutive games — and 11 of 12 — to move to first place in the Western Conference. Of course, the Canucks, Stars and Jets remain right there, but the Avs are looking like a different beast since acquiring Sean Walker and Casey Mittelstadt. In Week 23, the Avalanche edged out the Blues, creamed the Blue Jackets and made an incredible comeback in the Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sidney Crosby bowl at Ball Arena on Sunday afternoon. After somehow going down 4-0 to the struggling Pens, Mack kept his insane home point streak alive, and the Avs scored five unanswered — with Jonathan Drouin sealing it in the extra frame — to send Pittsburgh home stunned. This is an absolute wagon at the perfect time, and Colorado has to be the Stanley Cup favorite as of Monday.

The Canucks continue to enjoy significant success at Rogers Arena, and in the midst of a nine-game home stand, the good times keep on rolling. And that's without Vezina Trophy finalist Thatcher Demko between the pipes. Casey DeSmith has been excellent in relief as the No. 1 remains on the shelf, and Vancouver's defense has been even better to limit high-danger chances. The Nucks gave up just five goals last week, dispatching the Sabres (3-2), Canadiens (4-1) and Flames (4-2) to improve to 45-18-8 and reclaim the top spot in the President's Trophy race. While this team doesn't look quite as potent as the Rangers and Avalanche lately, they are still a Stanley Cup contender, and should be even more elite once Demko returns. As it stands, the Canucks are up 10 points on the Oilers in the Pacific Division (with 11 games left), and look poised to win the division for the first time ever — they last captured the Northwest Division back in 2012-13. What a season in British Columbia.

All it took was one bad week, and the Panthers went on a tumble down the mountain that is the NHL Power Rankings. Although the Cats were able to salvage two points against the Flyers on Sunday, it came after a brutal four-game losing streak. Concerningly, the team was shut out twice in that span, scoring just six goals overall. The concern isn't too significant — each of Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad and captain Sasha Barkov are dealing with injuries — but still not a great seven-day stretch. In Florida's defense, they did play four Stanley Cup hopefuls in the Hurricanes, Lightning, Predators and Rangers. Still, this team is no longer in first place in the Eastern Conference or the league, and thus the noticeable drop down the rankings. The Panthers badly need to get healthy if they hope to win the Atlantic Division with just 11 games left.

5. Boston Bruins (-2)

Jim Montgomery was not happy with that last drill. “Wake the f—- up!” Here come the sprints. pic.twitter.com/nnyjtMswyJ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 25, 2024

Look no further than Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery bag skating his players on Monday morning, and you'll know how Week 23 fared in Beantown. Spoiler alert; it wasn't great. The B's started off the week with a dominant 6-2 win over the Senators, but followed it up with two lacklustre performances against the Rangers and Flyers. New York beat Boston 5-2; Philly, 3-2. And it was enough for Montgomery to put his players through the ringer ahead of a gauntlet of a five-game road trip — which is maybe the team's toughest stretch of the season. The Bruins will travel through Florida, Tampa Bay, Washington, Nashville and Carolina, and won't be back at TD Garden until April 6. It's going to be a very difficult couple of weeks, and it'll be intriguing to see if Brad Marchand and co. are up to the task.

6. Carolina Hurricanes (+1)

The Hurricanes continue to roll — up league standings and the NHL Power Rankings — after securing seven of a possible eight points in Week 23. The additions of Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov continue to pay off (especially the former), and Carolina is rounding into form at the perfect time. They've chased the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division all season, but the magic number to pass their rivals is down to just one point. The Blueshirts do have a game in hand, but it's going to be a photo finish — much to the delight of hockey fans. The Canes are also right there in the President's Trophy race, with just two points separating Rod Brind'Amour's club from the league's top spot. This is going to be an insanely difficult out in the postseason, especially as they have more playoff experience than almost any other team. This roster is desperate for a Stanley Cup, and adding another championship in Raleigh — it would be the first since 2006 — is not at all impossible the way this squad is playing. Guentzel will return to the place where he won a Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

7. Dallas Stars (+1)

The Stars occupy the No. 7 spot in the NHL Power Rankings, are No. 6 in the league, and are probably the final team that has a legitimate chance to win the President's Trophy. As Colorado surges, so does Dallas; Jamie Benn has found his scoring touch to lead the Stars to four consecutive wins, with the team allowing just seven goals in that span. Like Carolina, Dallas is a single win away from an outright lead in league standings, but the logjam at the top is just ridiculous. It truly is insane. How can seven teams still be battling for the league championship with three weeks to go? The Stars have ten games left — five at home, five on the road — and the dream for a Central Division crown is nowhere close to done yet. And let's not forget a Colorado-Dallas heavyweight matchup on April 7 that could decide the division.

8. Nashville Predators (+2)

Another week, another jump up the NHL Power Rankings for the Predators. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what was the catalyst of this insane turnaround, but who cares. Smashville is on a heater like never before seen in Tennessee, with a franchise-record 17 straight games with a point. That's 15 wins and two overtime losses since February 17. An absolutely insane run for a team that nobody wants to play in the first round. Although the Preds are unlikely to catch the Stars or Avalanche, they are just five points behind the reeling Jets with 11 games left. The way things are going in Nashville, why not? It's going to be a very difficult Round 1 matchup either way, but this roster is looking as hungry as ever to make some noise in the postseason. The Predators marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, and without a regulation loss since February 15, they're eyeing another deep playoff run.

9. Winnipeg Jets (-3)

Winnipeg was making great headway up the NHL Power Rankings from mid-January to mid-February, but things have started to fall apart in Manitoba. The Jets got off to a great start in Week 23, securing a fantastic win against a powerhouse Rangers team in New York. But instead of building on the road win, it was three straight losses in New Jersey, New York and Washington. That's two non-playoff teams, and Winnipeg was able to manage just four goals. It's probably just the fatigue of a long road trip, but it's going to cost Rick Bowness and co. It probably signalled the end of the Jets' President's Trophy hopes, and at this point, they're just looking to stay ahead of the Predators for the No. 3 slot in the Central Division. They're back home for five straight beginning against the Oilers on Tuesday night.

10. Edmonton Oilers (-1)

It was a bit of a weird week for the Oilers, who played two home games and won them both before heading on the road for two defeats. The victories came over the Habs and Sabres; the losses, to the Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada, and the Senators the next afternoon. That will cost Connor McDavid's club a spot in the NHL Power Rankings, although they remain in the top-10 — and ahead of Toronto — in Week 24. Now 10 points back of the Canucks for the Pacific Division crown, it's looking very likely that they'll finish second, and play either the Golden Knights or the Kings in the first-round. For the third straight time. Either way, the playoffs are going to be a war for an Edmonton team that is desperate to win a Stanley Cup in the prime of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Western Conference is a gauntlet, and the Oil will be in the thick of it come the end of April.

11. Los Angeles Kings (+2)

The Kings were absolutely amazing, then absolutely terrible, and now, they're looking potent again. Los Angeles has won three games in a row and five of seven to once again resemble the team that was once 16-4-3 in 2023-24. We won't talk about what happened after that, but it looks like the roster has erased the ghastly mid-season slump. And that's huge for a squad that has been beaten by the Oilers in back-to-back first-round Game 7's, and will be looking for different results in a couple of weeks. The Kings are by no means locked into the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division — Vegas is just two points back — but they've been much better than their rivals over the last month. Victories over the Hawks, Wild and Lightning have the Kings up to 37-22-11, and they'll be right back at it in Vancouver on Monday night.

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (no change)

When the week started, Nikita Kucherov had recorded 122 points, and the Lightning had scored 244 goals. That screams Hart Trophy shoo-in — it's truly a ridiculous stat — but Nathan MacKinnon will have something to say about that. Although Connor McDavid is always a threat, it's looking like it'll either be No. 86 or No. 29 capturing the league MVP in 2023-24. Kucherov is doing everything he can to get Tampa Bay into the playoffs, recording a ridiculous 17 points over his last seven games. Six of them were wins, and the Bolts are looking like they'll be back in the dance for the seventh straight year. After victories in Vegas, San Jose and Anaheim in Week 24 (with an OT loss to the Kings sprinkled in), Tampa is six points up on Washington for the top wild card spot, and just four points back of the Leafs. Can they knock Toronto out of a top-three berth in the Atlantic Division with 11 games left? They do play each other twice before the end of the regular-season.

13. Toronto Maple Leafs (-2)

Another .500 week in Canada's most populous city. After a stretch where the Leafs won 10 games in 12 tries, they're 4-3-1 since, standing pat at No. 3 in the Atlantic Division. Toronto fans have probably resigned themselves to the fact that it'll either be Boston or Florida on the other side of the rink in Round 1, two teams that will be looking to go much deeper than that. The Leafs will, too, but history has not been kind against either of those squads in the postseason. Just look at the last three years — and maybe skip 2013. Does Toronto have what it takes to win another playoff round after securing their first since 2004 against the Lightning in 2023? Only time will tell, but this roster needs to play some better hockey down the stretch to inspire confidence ahead of an insanely difficult first-round matchup.

14. Washington Capitals (+2)

What a tear the Capitals have been on. Scratch that. What a tear Alex Ovechkin has been on. We all thought The Great Eight was declining after a very difficult first couple of months, but the greatest goal scorer in NHL history has proven us all wrong. The 38-year-old scored a league-leading seven goals last week, helping the Caps go 3-1 and jump into an Eastern Conference playoff spot. He was the first star of the week for good reason, with four straight multi-point games helping him pass Joe Thornton and take over 13th place in all-time league scoring (1,543 points in 1,414 games). What a run for the veteran, and what a run it's been in the nation's capital. With a depth of experience and a roster that has done it before, nobody wants to play this team in the first round. Especially the way Ovi is playing. But still just a point away from being on the outside looking in, the work continues against the Red Wings — the same team chasing them for the wild card — on Tuesday night. John Carlson will become the 128th defensemen to reach 1,000 games on Saturday night against the Bruins.

15. Vegas Golden Knights (-1)

The defending champions are going to be an incredibly difficult out in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That will be especially true if LTIR warriors Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl are healthy enough for Game 1. But are the Golden Knights going to get in? They had a solid Week 23, going 2-1 to improve to 38-25-7. But they remain just four points up on the Blues and five on the Wild. They will need to keep stringing wins together to even advance, and it would be truly absurd if last year's best team wasn't one of the top-eight in the Western Conference. One of the biggest games of this squad's season awaits against St. Louis in Missouri on Monday night. After that, each of their last 11 games will be critical to ensuring the defending champs even get a shot to go back-to-back.

16. Detroit Red Wings (+1)

The Red Wings were floundering after Dylan Larkin went down with injury, but the most important player on the roster is back on the ice at the perfect time. After losing seven in a row without the captain, Detroit has now prevailed in three of their last five — with Larkin scoring two goals in his return, a 6-3 doubling up of the Isles. The Wings also beat the Blue Jackets in overtime before suffering a tough 1-0 defeat to the consistently surging Predators. Still, it was a positive week in Motown, and there haven't been many of those lately. Detroit is now a point back of Ovechkin and the Capitals, and they'll get a chance to pass them in the nation's capital on Tuesday. That's the beginning of a road trip that will take Larkin and co. through Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay. It goes without saying; that trip is the most crucial stretch of their season, and will likely make or break the playoff aspirations in Michigan.

17. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

For another week, the Flyers hold onto No. 3 in the Metropolitan Division. And for another week, I will call the lead precarious and wonder how much longer it can be sustained. Every week it seems Philly will fall into the wildcard, and every week they manage to do just enough to retain third-place. In Week 23, that looked like two wins and five of a possible eight points. The Flyers beat the Leafs and Bruins, fell to the Hurricanes in overtime and got bullied at home by the Panthers on Sunday, losing 4-1. Still, Philadelphia is two points up on the Capitals, but Ovechkin's team has two games in hand. With a three point lead on the Red Wings, all it would take is a couple of bad games for the Flyers to fall out of a playoff spot altogether. But under John Tortorella's intense leadership, this young roster is going to battle tooth and nail in each of their last 10 regular-season games.

18. Minnesota Wild (+1)

Despite the Wild losing to the surging Blues in Week 23, they remain one spot ahead of them in the NHL Power Rankings as the race for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference heats up. Minnesota is two points back of St. Louis and six behind Vegas — the former are just below them in this week's edition but could be ahead in seven days time. The Wild have won six of their last 10, and picked up a point in at least nine of them. That's keeping Kirill Kaprizov and co. competitive right until the end, although it's going to take even better hockey over the last 11 games to get in. The Golden Knights will be in Saint Paul on Saturday night, and it's safe to call that the Wild's most critical game of the 2023-24 season — by a mile. After that, every single one will be life or death for a team that is desperate to advance to the dance.

19. St. Louis Blues (+3)

Let the Blues cook. Despite what everyone wants to say about St. Louis' playoff chances, the roster is scorching hot at the perfect time. Make that six wins in seven tries — the only loss being a one-goal defeat to the red hot Avalanche. The Blues are looking like a team that could make some serious noise in the first-round, but it's going to be a photo finish as to whether or not they get in. They're now just four points back of the Golden Knights, and it'll be one of those two or the Wild getting the final wildcard spot with the Predators now nine points up. Will it be Vegas, St. Louis or Minnesota still playing hockey at the end of April? That should be one of the most entertaining storylines of the final three weeks.

20. Calgary Flames (-5)

With six losses in eight tries, the Flames have gone from playoff bubble team to pretender in a matter of weeks. Calgary deserves a ton of credit for remaining competitive all season, considering all of the trade noise and the departures of Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. But after dropping all three of their Week 24 games, the dream looks to have died in Alberta. The Flames are now 12 points back of the Golden Knights and the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference, and have just 12 games to make up those points. Obviously, that's not going to happen, and thus the significant drop in the NHL Power Rankings. The Flames held on for a long time and should be commended for it, but the light that is the 2023-24 campaign has been doused.

21. New York Islanders (-1)

What a complete and total disaster the month of March has been for Patrick Roy and his Islanders. After winning six straight games at the end of February, there was hope in Long Island that the Isles could rectify a slow start and still make the playoffs in 2024. Fast forward a month and New York has lost seven of eight games to fall to four points back of the final wild card slot. By no means are the hopes dashed, but the hockey being played at such a crucial juncture of the season just makes no sense. With a great goaltender and a strong, experienced D-core, this team will not be an easy out in the postseason. But it doesn't look like they'll get a chance to prove it, especially after getting shut out by one of the teams chasing them. After Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Devils, this could be the last week the Islanders are above them in the NHL Power Rankings — and the last week they remain in the playoff picture at all. The Panthers and Lightning await in Week 24.

22. New Jersey Devils (+1)

Timo Meier continues his absolute tear, and the Devils won three of their four games in Week 23 to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. It might be too little, too late, but New Jersey is going to battle right to the end. Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen have both provided excellent goaltending since the trade deadline, with the former Canadien beating the Penguins (5-2) and Jets (4-1), and the former Shark taking care of the Islanders (4-0) for his first shutout as a member of the Devils. The play between the pipes is looking better than it has all season, and NJ is now just five points back with 10 games left. It's going to take even more inspired hockey for the final three weeks, and it'll be intriguing to see if last year's third-best regular-season team can create some magic down the stretch.

23. Buffalo Sabres (-2)

The Sabres continue to hover right around .500, in March, which is not doing them a ton of favors in the Eastern Conference wild card race. Buffalo sits six points back of the final berth with just 10 games left, which is a nearly insurmountable if not impossible hill to climb. Six of their last 10 games will be played at KeyBank Center, and they'll probably need to win eight, if not nine to get in. That's not going to happen, but Sabres fans can dream with just over three weeks left in their season. After a nice 4-1 win over the Flames on Sunday, a critical five-game home stand begins Wednesday with the Senators in town. One loss in Week 24 could mean curtains in Western New York.

24. Pittsburgh Penguins (+1)

Sidney Crosby is doing everything he can to will the Penguins to a playoff spot in 2023-24 — even without longtime linemate Jake Guentzel. But it's not going to be enough, with Pittsburgh losing all three of their games in Week 23. Now nine points out with 12 games left, the coffin is not completely shut, but the nail is ready to fall. The Pens don't deserve a jump in the NHL Power Rankings, but they'll get the benefit of a very tough schedule that included games in Dallas and Colorado to end the week. The Stars beat the Penguins 4-2; the Avs, 5-4 in OT after Pittsburgh led 4-0 late in the second period. The fact that they couldn't hold that lead says it all about what the campaign has been like in Pennsylvania. It'll be back-to-back non-playoff seasons for the first time in Crosby's career, and nothing but question marks this summer.

25. Ottawa Senators (+3)

The Senators didn't have to do much to make up some ground in the NHL Power Rankings after a couple awful weeks in Seattle, Montreal and Arizona. By no means did Ottawa have a week deserving of a three place jump, but they were able to pull out two late victories against New Jersey and Edmonton, both in convincing fashion. After starting the week with defeats in Boston and at home vs. St. Louis, the Senators crushed the Devils 5-2 before taking care of the Oilers (5-3) the next day. It's not much, but with two consecutive triumphs and a chance for more in Week 24, it's one of the most positive seven-day stretches this roster has had in the back half of the campaign. Just 12 games left in Canada's capital in 2023-24.

26. Seattle Kraken (-2)

What an absolutely terrible couple of weeks it's been for the Kraken. This team continued to hang around the Western Conference playoff picture all the way until early March, but that is no longer the case. That'll happen if you lose eight games in a row, which is exactly what Seattle has done since the calendar flipped. A brutal way to end the season, with both Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer unable to stop a beach ball as of late. It's hard to believe that just under a year ago, this team knocked out the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in Round 1. The 2023-24 iteration is nowhere close to what that roster was, exacerbated by a 28-29-13 record following a head-scratching 5-1 loss to the lowly Habs. It won't be long before the Kraken are mathematically eliminated, but by all other accounts, it's over.

27. Montreal Canadiens (-1)

The Canadiens hammered the reeling 5-1 Kraken in the final game of Week 23, but that's the only thing worth getting excited about in Quebec this week. It was a much-needed victory that snapped a tough four-game losing streak. Three of those defeats came on the road in Canadian cities, preceded by a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins at the Bell Centre last Thursday. Although two of the losses on the road trip went past regulation, the Habs have still fallen to 26-32-12 with 13 games left. Now second-last place in the Eastern Conference, and soon to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, all eyes in hockey's most storied city will soon be fixated on the NHL Draft.

28. Arizona Coyotes (-1)

After fully playing themselves out of playoff contention by losing an insane 14 games in a row between January 24 – February 29, the Coyotes have been exactly .500 since the calendar flipped to March. That's not bad for a team that is in the bottom-five of the NHL Power Rankings, but it's also nothing to look twice at. Arizona has won three of five, but the squad lost two of three in Week 23, including a disappointing 4-2 loss at home to the Stars in a game that was tied late in the third period. The Yotes are just crawling to the finish line — stop me if you've heard that before — but at least they'll have five in a row at Mullett Arena before embarking on an equally long road trip in April.

29. Columbus Blue Jackets (no change)

The Blue Jackets are the latest team to be eliminated from playoff contention, and it'll be the fourth consecutive campaign without postseason hockey in Ohio. That's after four losses in a row and seven defeats in eight tries dating back to March 9. It's disappointing considering there was serious potential for this roster to surprise in 2023-24. Instead, Mike Babcock resigned before the year started, Johnny Gaudreau continued struggling mightily in his second campaign in Columbus, and the roster somehow lost over 237 man-games to injury (and counting). That's just scratching the surface of what went wrong. But with significant draft capital being accumulated and a couple of great players still on the roster, CBJ will be good again. They're just not ready yet.

30. Anaheim Ducks (no change)

Like the two teams directly below them in the NHL Power Rankings, the Ducks are standing firm again in Week 24. Just like they did in Week 23, and Week 22, and Week 21. You get the picture. Anaheim is not close to as bad as Chicago or San Jose, but not quite ready to challenge a club like Columbus or Arizona in the high-20s. That's especially true without Trevor Zegras, who remains out of the lineup and could legitimately be traded before next season. The Ducks were unsurprisingly eliminated from postseason contention last week, and the ghastly 24-43-4 record tells the whole story. This roster has won just once since March 8, and doesn't figure to string too many more victories together with just 11 games left.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (no change)

The sky must be falling if the Blackhawks are occupying the No. 31 spot in the NHL Power Rankings in back-to-back weeks. It wasn't hard to keep Chicago ahead of San Jose after the former beat the latter in a surprisingly eventful 5-4 overtime triumph on Saturday night. Although that was the only game this squad would win in Week 23, it's just enough to keep them out of the basement. Connor Bedard continues to lead all rookies in points, and he's looking like a shoo-in for the Calder Trophy with a fantastic 21 goals and 55 points in his first 57 NHL games. Other than that, not too much to report on in Illinois. The Hawks have only 11 games left, and look destined to finish in this exact same spot three weeks from now.

32. San Jose Sharks (no change)

For the first time in forever, the Sharks will spend two consecutive weeks in the basement of the NHL Power Rankings. While Chicago actually managed to win a game in Week 23, San Jose did not. And although the 5-4 victory was the only game the Hawks have won since March 17, that's still much better than the product the Sharks have been putting out lately. SJ lost all three of its games last week, allowing the Predators, Lightning, and, of course, Hawks, to secure two points. This roster is completely allergic to winning, and that's exactly what the front office wants over the last 12 tilts. Now at seven consecutive losses, will the 2023-24 Sharks win again?