Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins locked up the NHL President’s Trophy as the league’s best regular season team after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, and a few of the players responded hilariously to seeing the trophy:

The Bruins are trying literally anything to avoid the Presidents’ Trophy curse 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vW11ovBoYh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 31, 2023

The President’s Trophy curse is real; no team that has won the award as the NHL’s best team over the first 82 games of the year has won the Stanley Cup since the Chicago Blackhawks did it in 2013, defeating these same Bruins in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Bruins the best regular season record in 2022-23; it was his 53rd goal of the season.

Leave it to David to get it done. pic.twitter.com/Y2zQhIZleK — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023

It was also Boston’s 58th victory of the season, breaking a franchise record. They are now four wins away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96 and equaled by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018-19, per The Athletic.

Getting taken to overtime by the Eastern Conference’s worst team wasn’t exactly how the Bruins had envisioned winning the President’s Trophy, but as head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game, the team knows how to find ways to win.

“Even though the game was not the standard we’ve seen all year, it does exemplify how good of a team we are,” said Montgomery, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “Because of people executing and relishing their roles, we come out with another win. It’s been a magical season so far. We know the hardest part is ahead of us. We’re looking forward to that grind.”

It’s the fourth time in franchise history Brad Marchand and the Bruins have won the President’s Trophy, the second most in league history, but the team is focused on breaking the 10-year curse once the playoffs get going in April.