When the 2023-24 National Hockey League season began, the Nashville Predators were widely written off as a non-playoff team. But with 12 games left in the campaign, they're looking like one of the best clubs in the NHL. Period.
And the roster achieved an incredible piece of franchise history after a phenomenal 3-0 shutout win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.
The Preds extended their point streak to 16 games after the triumph, which is a franchise-best. The 2017-18 iteration of Smashville set a 15-game point streak (14-0-1) between February 17 – March 19, 2018, according to The Associated Press.
“We’re putting in the work and that’s the biggest thing,” superstar Filip Forsberg said after scoring two goals and adding an assist in the victory, per AP.
“We knew this was going to be a big test and we came out ready to skate with one of the faster teams in the league. I thought we outskated them tonight and that’s something we want to keep working on.”
Predators head coach Andrew Brunette, who has looked like the perfect bench boss in Tennessee since taking over for John Hynes, was pleased with his team's effort.
“We played probably the best team in the league tonight and I thought we played our game,” he explained, per AP. “We stayed true to us. We’re building for this kind of success as we go forward.”
Predators looking like a Stanley Cup contender
Forget about a playoff shoo-in; the way this team is playing, they look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference.
Now holding a five-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights for the top wildcard spot, the Preds are just seven points back of the Dallas Stars for the No. 3 spot in the Central Division with 12 games left.
Although it's unlikely they catch any of the top three teams in the division, there's belief in Smashville that this team can beat anyone come playoff time. Gustav Nyqvist rounded out the scoring for the Preds on Thursday, while Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in a shutout effort.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice says his team needs to be faster.
“We’re a rush team without speed right now, which wouldn’t relate to the team that you’ve seen in the past,” said the bench boss. “But you’re as good as your last game.”
Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 34 shots for the Cats, who were shut out for the second time in three games, per AP. The team is now second place in the Atlantic Division after losing three in a row in regulation for the first time during the 2023-24 campaign.
But for the Predators, the good times keep on rolling in the midst of the most successful stretch in franchise history. Nashville will head home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.