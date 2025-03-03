New York Rangers' Jonathan Quick reached a major individual milestone for US-born goalies with his start against the Nashville Predators. The 39-year-old has had a decorated 18-year career that has seen him win three Stanley Cups. Now primarily a backup, Quick has had to step in on several occasions for New York with starter Igor Shersterkin's inconsistent health over the past two seasons.

The Milford, Connecticut native has been called into action 20 times this season. And that most recent showing gave Quick 800 total appearances. According to NHL Public Relations, Quick became the 17th goaltender in NHL history to appear in 800 career games and the second American goalie overall. The other US-born keeper to reach this feat was John Vanbiesbrouck, who also played with the Rangers.

Jonathan Quick's accomplishment has been a testament to his perservation and grit

Quick has had to bounce back from lingering injuries throughout his career to reach this incredible milestone. And Rangers' fans know how great the former Los Angeles Kings goalie was in his prime. The Los Angeles Kings were an absolute menace throughout the early 2010s, winning two Stanley Cup championships in the process. One of those came at the expense of the Rangers in 2014.

Quick was named to three All-Star teams during his time with the Kings and was a two-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He also won a silver medal as the starting goalkeeper for Team USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics. After a 15-and-a-half-year career in Los Angeles, Quick was eventually traded to the Vegas Knights during the 2022-23 season, where he won a third Stanley Cup.

Shortly after that, Quick signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers, appearing in 47 games in nearly two years. Even though he's coming to the end of his career, the 39-year-old is still a very valuable player for New York.

Quick has been an elite backup when called into action, posting a 9-5 record this season. He has recorded 401 victories in his career, joining a very elite club of keepers to reach that metric. And it looks like there are still plenty more wins to come.

Overall, Jonathan Quick deserves his flowers for this storied milestone. And it's great to see this accomplishment happen in a win, let alone a 4-0 shutout over the Nashville Predators. The Rangers are still in the thick of the playoff race and only two points out of a wild card spot. Therefore, having a decorated veteran presence like Quick will be essential for this team as it looks to gear up for a serious run.