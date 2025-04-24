The New York Rangers' extension of general manager Chris Drury could have some implications around the league, specifically for assistant general manager Ryan Martin, who could leave for a general manager job elsewhere at some point, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

Wyshynski specifically mentioned that the New York Islanders could go with a pairing of Ken Holland as president and Martin as general manager for their front office to replace Lou Lamoriello. That would be an interesting dynamic if the Rangers lost their assistant general manager to a division rival.

It surprised some that Drury got an extension with the Rangers after their massively disappointing season. However, he has been retooling the roster for just about a year. He moved off of Barclay Goodrow last summer, placing him on waivers to get picked up by the San Jose Sharks. Then, during the season, he traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Drury also made a big acquisition of JT Miller from the Vancouver Canucks during the season, hoping to not only bolster the Rangers' playoff push, but also help for the long-term for 2025 and beyond. Miller is now a part of the core.

It will be interesting to see the moves the Rangers make this summer, as it seems likely that Drury will continue to shake up the roster, whether that be trading core pieces or making big moves to bring in talent. Having players like Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin locked into long-term contracts means it is go-time. Having an elite goalie and a top defenseman under contract means you do not want to waste those years.

After a disappointing year for Drury, the urgency to succeed next year is there despite the extension. The Rangers are a high-pressure job, and winning is the expectation, so it will be interesting to see what changes come this summer. The first step is to hire a new coach.