The New York Rangers have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021. After winning the Presidents' Trophy last year, they had a miserable season in 2024-25. General manager Chris Drury made a plethora of moves during the season but none were enough to get over the hump. The Rangers have parted ways with Peter Laviolette and should move on from Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin this offseason.

We'll go through this exercise assuming that Drury will retain his job as the general manager. The former Blueshirts captain has been running the show since 2021 and made the playoffs in his first three seasons. Despite a dismal season, he could be allowed to set the team back on the right track. As an owner, James Dolan is not known for consistency, so anything can happen. But for now, he is in charge.

The Rangers need to rebuild this team quickly to take advantage of Igor Shesterkin's prime. This would be the best plan to get them back on track.

David Carle replaces Peter Laviolette as Rangers head coach

The Rangers have switched coaches three times since 2018. From three years of David Quinn to two years of Gerard Gallant to the last two with Laviolette, nothing has quite clicked. Gallant made the Eastern Conference Final in 2022, and Laviolette did the same last year. But Gallant was let go after an embarrassing playoff loss to the Devils. And they have let go of Laviolette.

The Rangers have far more problems than just the coach, but that does not mean he should stay. Last year's team was not great at even strength, but got spectacular goaltending and power play to win the Presidents' Trophy. NHL teams turn over coaches faster than in any other sport. This one bad season cost Laviolette his job.

David Carle will be the biggest name of the NHL coaching carousel this offseason. He has won two straight gold medals as Team USA's coach at the World Junior Championships. Carle also led the University of Denver to the National Title last year and a Frozen Four appearance this year. He should be the Rangers' top target after firing Laviolette, even if they have to pay up to get him.

Chris Kreider will almost certainly be traded

The takes are going to climb from coolest to hottest as we dive into the Rangers' offseason. It felt like Laviolette's firing is inevitable, and Chris Kreider's trade this offseason is just slightly less inevitable. He has two years left on a $6.5 million annual contract, which could be valuable for a Cup-contending team. But his play has dropped off significantly, and his fit with the Rangers is getting more awkward by the year.

Kreider is the Rangers' top playoff scorer in franchise history and spent 13 seasons with the organization. He may very well get his number retired after his career ends. But Drury can pick up a valuable prospect or re-stock his draft cabinet by trading him now. Kreider did crack 20 goals for the tenth time in his career, but only picked up eight assists.

Kreider would be a great fit with the Montreal Canadiens, who could use a veteran scorer to complement their young core. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, and Anaheim Ducks would all fit that mold as well. It should not cost a ton for those teams, but it could be a valuable return for the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin should be shopped, if not traded

The Rangers were entering a rebuild in the mid-2010s after their core aged out. But all of a sudden, Artemi Panarin fell into their laps. Despite receiving bigger offers from other teams, he wanted to play on the Blueshirts and signed a massive deal to do it. That contract has just one year left on it, and with the salary cap rising, Drury must try and trade him this offseason.

A team that comes close but loses before the Stanley Cup would be the most likely landing spot for Panarin. He has expressed a desire to win a championship, but has never reached the Stanley Cup Final. If the Panthers, Avalanche, Golden Knights, or Stars don't win the Stanley Cup, they should be trading Panarin.

The Rangers' desire to trade Panarin has nothing to do with recent reporting from The Athletic's Katie Strang. She reported that the team and player reached separate agreements with a former employee who accused Panarin of sexual assault. We do not know what will come of this story, but if he is suspended or faces other punishment for his actions, that would stop any trade possibility.