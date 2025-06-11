The New York Rangers are headed into a massive offseason. They already made a coaching change, firing Peter Laviolette in favor of Mike Sullivan. But changes to the roster are undoubtedly coming after a disastrous season. On Tuesday, Daily FaceOff insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Rangers are closing in on a trade that would send Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks.

“Sources say [the Rangers] and [Ducks] are in advanced discussions on a deal that would send Chris Kreider to Orange County, Seravalli reported. “No semantics: there is NO DEAL at this moment in time. But there is interest – and a framework. Both teams had other irons in the fire today. We'll see on Wed.”

Kreider was put on the trade block by general manager Chris Drury during the season. The Rangers also stuck then-captain Jacob Trouba on the block, and he was traded to the Ducks. With two years left on his contract and his production declining, Drury is looking to move off of Kreider, one of the longest-tenured Rangers.

Last season, Kreider scored 22 goals and added only eight assists for a dismal total of 30 points. The Rangers need more offensive production than that and won't have the cap space to add it if they don't trade Kreider. Reports have also surfaced that they could move on from defenseman K'Andre Miller, who is a restricted free agent.

The Ducks are looking to add scoring to supplement their young roster. Despite Kreider's numbers decreasing, they think another veteran could help with their issues. Alex Killorn and Ryan Strome have not been the elite forwards they were hoping for when those contracts were signed. New coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Pat Verbeek know this is the year they have to take a leap. Kreider could help them do that.