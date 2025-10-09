The chances of Martin Necas remaining with the Colorado Avalanche beyond this season appear increasingly slim. The winger, who was acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to Carolina, has emerged as one of the top names in what is shaping up to be a dramatically reshaped NHL 2026 free-agent class.

Several league executives believe the Avalanche face an uphill battle to extend him.

“I’d be stunned if he even finishes the season with the Avalanche, let alone extends in Colorado,” one veteran scout told RG's James Murphy.

Stars such as Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor, and Jack Eichel are all securing extensions with their clubs. In turn, the free-agent spotlight has shifted to Necas, New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, and Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe.

3 NHL frontrunners have emerged for Martin Necas

If Colorado decides to move Necas, the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, and Anaheim Ducks are widely viewed as the top three candidates to pursue him. Toronto and New York each explored acquiring Necas while he was with the Hurricanes. Both clubs are expected to be aggressive if he becomes available. Anaheim, meanwhile, holds significant cap space and possesses a deep pool of prospects that could entice the Avalanche.

Other teams include the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks. Either could enter the discussion if a trade involves a sign-and-extend scenario. Still, the Maple Leafs, Rangers, and Ducks are believed to be the most logical landing spots. But that hinges on Colorado deciding not to risk losing Necas for nothing.

For now, Necas continues to play down speculation. He has one year remaining on a two-year, $13 million deal carrying a $6.5 million cap hit. Both he and the Avalanche have expressed interest in finding common ground. Yet Colorado must also plan for a looming extension for Cale Makar, who is projected to command close to $17 million annually by 2027.

That financial reality makes it difficult to envision Necas staying in Denver. As one scout put it, the Avalanche must decide whether to treat him as their own rental at the trade deadline or let another contender pay both the price and the commitment.