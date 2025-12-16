The Buffalo Sabres' ownership finally got sick of watching the same old issues arise in their organization. Kevyn Adams extended the team's NHL-worst playoff drought to 14 years, and the poor start to this season finally triggered a move. On Monday morning, after the Sabres' road trip, Terry Pegula fired Adams as general manager and promoted former Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who was working as an advisor in the organization.

It had become a bit of an awkward situation. Pegula hired Kekalainen after he left the Blue Jackets, and it was nearly a foregone conclusion that he was the heir apparent once Adams' time finally ran out. Pegula doesn't necessarily like change, but 14 years of no playoff gates can make an owner do uncharacteristic things.

Kekalainen isn't going to solve the issue overnight, but according to Sabres reporter Matthew Fairburn via The Athletic, there is a list of things for him to accomplish.

The first thing on Fairburn's list was to figure out the Alex Tuch situation. Tuch is a pending unrestricted free agent, and if he isn't willing to stick around for the long haul, Kekalainen's first duty could be a trade of their scoring power forward.

The Sabres also have Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin signed long-term, but Kekalainen will have to convince them that the fix is coming quicker than it may look. If not, those stars aren't going to stick around for a rebuild.

Lastly, Kekalainen has to sort out the mess of their roster. They have pending restricted free agents Zach Benson, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring, Peyton Krebs, and Isak Rosen still left to sign. Doan and Kesselring were part of the JJ Peterka deal, so ownership won't want to see them go so soon.

Kekalainen also inherits a three-headed goaltending mess of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Colten Ellis, and Alex Lyon. Not to mention Devon Levi in the American Hockey League, who will eventually need NHL playing time.

If there's one thing that Fairburn confirmed in his to-do list for Jarmo Kekalainen, this job isn't going to be easy.