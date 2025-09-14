Bob Goodenow was one of the most influential leaders of the NHL Players Association during one of the most volatile periods in the relationship between the league and its players. He died Saturday at the age of 72.

Goodenow served as the Executive Director of the NHLPA from 1992 through 2005. He was the leader of the organization during the lockout that caused the cancellation of the 2004-05 season. Once that work stoppage came to an end, a salary cap was implemented in what was largely viewed as a victory for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's owners. However, a salary floor was also part of the agreement, with the players getting 54 percent of total NHL revenues.

After the lockout came to an end, Goodenow resigned from his position and he was replaced by Ted Saskin. The lockout was clearly a turning point in the NHL's history as well as the relationship between the league's management and the players. While there was clearly quite a bit of anger and bitterness while the lockout was ongoing, the agreement eventually put the NHL on solid financial footing.

Bettman offered a statement of condolence to Goodenow's family shortly after his death.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Bob Goodenow, a hockey man to his core who was a captain of the team at Harvard and played professionally in the IHL before serving as a player agent and as Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association for 14 years,” said Bettman.

“Bob was a skilled attorney and tenacious advocate for the players he represented as an agent and as the head of the Players' Association.”

Goodenow led brief but effective strike in 1992

Article Continues Below

Shortly after taking his position in 1992 as the NHLPA executive director, NHL players went on strike shortly before the playoffs. When they returned, they had a greater playoff bonuses, changes were made to free agency and increased options in player licensing.

NHL players competed in the Olympics for the first time under Goodenow's leadership and the Substance Abuse and the Behavior Health Program for players and their families was implemented.

Marty Walsh is currently the leader of the NHLPA. That organization issued its own statement after Goodenow's passing.

“Bob’s legacy is perhaps best captured by the trust and pride he built among the players,” said the NHLPA in its statement. “Through unwavering advocacy, he created unity in a diverse, global membership, reinforcing that the players are not just participants in the game, but essential to its success.

“The modern NHLPA, and the work it has done to improve the quality of life for thousands of players past and present, is a direct result of the foundation that Bob Goodenow built. His impact on the game of hockey is lasting and profound.”