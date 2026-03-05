The Toronto Maple Leafs are sure to be sellers at the upcoming NHL trade deadline. They are well out of the playoffs and have pieces that could be attractive to other teams. But the Maple Leafs may not trade pending free agent Bobby McMann, especially after seeing the extension the San Jose Sharks gave Kiefer Sherwood. TSN's Chris Johnston has more on that connection.

“While the [Leafs] continue to explore the trade market on Bobby McMann, they haven't ruled out signing him to a new contract. Yesterday's Kiefer Sherwood extension (5x$5.75M AAV) is a favorable comparable for McMann, although he likely has to come in under $5M to stay in Toronto.”

McMann is one goal away from his second consecutive 20-goal season. He has created a solid career for himself after going undrafted and linking up with the Maple Leafs after a career at Colgate University. McMann could be a middle-six piece that greatly impacts a Stanley Cup contender down the stretch.

That contender is not the Maple Leafs. They are eight points out of the playoffs with 20 games to play, a steep hill to climb for a team that has refused to get hot all season long. Losing Mitch Marner turned out to be significant, and big changes could be coming this offseason. McMann is just one of the pieces they should be looking to trade before Friday.

The Maple Leafs should be looking to trade McMann, even though extension talks are hot. He will be 30 years old on Opening Night next year while starting a new contract. Despite his offensive upside in the last two years, Toronto has the opportunity to cash in on a found asset. They should take that opportunity and trade McMann before Friday afternoon.

Who should the Maple Leafs trade before Friday's NHL trade deadline?