As there are many Ohio State football prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, the one that has usually been the highest ranked is safety Caleb Downs, though there have been reported red flags that have been a major talking point. While the Ohio State football star in Downs has been reported to have injuries that could prevent teams from selecting him high, though there have been many pushing back on that, Buckeyes coach Matt Patricia speaks on what the 21-year-old has to offer.

The Buckeyes' defensive coordinator was speaking with Patricia and expressed how Down is “going to be the smartest player in the draft,” despite the immense talent and physical traits he possesses.

“As great of a football player he is, he's a better human being,” Patricia said. “He wants to learn, he's always trying to make himself better, he is, like, having a coach on the field, he sees it just like you see it. It's in front of him all the time. So he can move those chess pieces around, just like you can.”

"He's the smartest player in the Draft. He's going to be the face of your franchise." — Matt Patricia on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Comprehensive free agent preview, Matty P, and @ZBerm on new "The Schrager Hour": 📺: https://t.co/y1kiqLSbIu

🎧: https://t.co/H6qflXwjRN pic.twitter.com/nGljlj5ROP — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 5, 2026

What Ohio State football's Caleb Downs was reportedly flagged for

Going back to the aforementioned red flags, some, such as Pat McAfee, would fire back at the claims surrounding the Ohio State football safety, as he spoke to NFL teams, saying he hasn't heard anything wrong. In a report from Corey Kinnan from Daft on Draft, an NFC scout was to have said that Down was flagged with a “partially torn meniscus” and also “with a potentially degenerative ACL.”

While there have been conflicting reports on that matter, Patricia would speak more about Downs' impressive traits.

“He has that in-game ability to adjust, just like a coach,” Patricia said. “So I mean, again, when you're talking about stepping up to the next level, a guy with the skill set that can play in the box, has great run instincts, can blitz, can cover, can play man-to-man, played in the deep part of the field.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Downs' draft stock will change as the first round commences on April 23.