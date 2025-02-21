The 4 Nations Final between Team Canada and Team USA did not disappoint fans in the slightest. The 4 Nations Final brought in fans from outside the game of hockey. And they were treated to a clash between two of the best hockey nations on the planet. Team Canada's Nathan MacKinnon scored the first goal, but in the end, Team Canada won the 4 Nations Final.

Following the game, we learned who took home MVP honors for the tournament. Team Canada star Nathan MacKinnon is your 4 Nations MVP after a sparkling performance. He could wind up as the only MVP of this tournament, as well. The NHL is bringing back the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, likely making this event a one-off occurrence.

MacKinnon has long been a star for the Colorado Avalanche. However, he proved his skill and worth on the international stage in 2025. He ended the 4 Nations with four goals in four games to lead the Canadians to this victory.

As mentioned, Team Canada scored the first goal thanks to MacKinnon. His seeing-eye shot went past Connor Hellebuyck to make it a 1-0 game. They maintained the lead for much of the first period. Unfortunately for them, though, they did not take it into the locker room.

Team USA broke through in the first thanks to Brady Tkachuk. He deflected an Auston Matthews shot past Jordan Binningtont to level the game. In the second period, the Americans took a one-goal lead of their own. Jake Sanderson found a loose puck in front of the net and buried it to make it 2-1.

Team Canada continued to battle, however, and they eventually tied it. The Canadians leveled the game thanks to an incredible goal from Sam Bennett. It was his first goal of the tournament, but it was a mammoth marker for his country.

Team Canada star Connor McDavid scored the winning marker in the third period. This was his third goal of the 4 Nations tournament. However, no goal scored came at a better time than this. His goal lifted Canada to their first international best-on-best tournament win in men's hockey since 2014.