Team USA and Team Canada are duking it out for the right to call themselves the champions of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, but the former is playing without a key part of their lineup.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is out for Thursday night's game and possibly longer for the Boston Bruins thanks to an infection he incurred after an upper-body injury. But before Team USA made their way out onto the ice, McAvoy was a special guest in the dressing room and addressed the rest of his team while announcing the starting lineup.

Team USA and Team Canada entered the first intermission tied at one goal apiece; Nathan MacKinnon scored for Canada, while Brady Tkachuk later answered for Team USA.

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy could miss more time for the Bruins beyond the 4 Nations Face-Off

McAvoy was admitted into Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated for a shoulder injury that later was causing an infection.

It was a difficult loss for Team USA and for his Bruins teammate Jeremy Swayman in particular, via NHL.com.

“He's an assistant captain. He's a leader for this team and our team in Boston,” said Swayman. “All we can hope for is the best and a speedy recovery. Health is a priority and we want him to go home safe and be able to take care of him and his family. We have an incredible training staff, medical staff in Boston, so we're very lucky and I know he's in good hands. We wish him the best and hope he gets back soon.”

And naturally, McAvoy was disappointed at not being able to represent his country in his home NHL venue as noted by Mike Sullivan, who also happens to be his father-in-law.

“This tournament means a lot to him,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “He’s a very competitive guy. There’s a personal note with respect to my relationship with him and I’m disappointed for him because first and foremost he’s a great kid and he’s a terrific hockey player and I know this meant a lot to him.”

McAvoy played in 19:45 in Team USA's tournament-opening victory over Finland, and 19:27 in their win over Team Canada last Saturday night.