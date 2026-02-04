Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna is facing a felony assault charge, as first reported by student newspaper Onward State. The incident leading to his charge reportedly occurred after an outdoor game between the Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans.

McKenna is being charged with felony aggravated assault that “attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,” according to Onward State's report. Additionally, the 18-year-old is facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge as well as two summary charges. On the felony charge alone, he is facing 20 years in prison.

The incident took place around 10:35 pm on Saturday night. McKenna and friends were out at a bar in downtown State College. An altercation took place, and the victim was left with a broken jaw.

McKenna is in his first season with Penn State hockey after spending last season with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. With the Tigers, the star 2026 NHL Draft prospect generated massive buzz. His final season in Medicine Hat, especially, took the hockey world by storm. He scored 41 goals and 129 points in 56 regular-season games.

McKenna is a candidate to go first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. This season, McKenna has scored 11 goals and 32 points for the Nittany Lions. He also represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in late December. He recorded four goals and 14 points for the Canadians in that tournament.

Outward Sports reached out to Penn State hockey for a comment on this matter, but no statement has been released at this time.