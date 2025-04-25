The Hockey Canada sexual assault trial has hit a stalemate. Five former NHL players are on trial for sexual assault, stemming from an incident from 2018. Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Alex Formenton are the players on trial. But on Friday morning, a mistrial was declared in the Hockey Canada trial, per Kate Dubinski of CBC News.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia has declared a mistrial in the case against five former world junior hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, [Ontario], hotel in 2018. The stunning and rare move comes three days after a 14-member jury was chosen to hear the case against the men,” Dubinski reported.

She continued, “The reasons for the mistrial cannot be reported because of a standard ban that prohibits the publication of any trial proceedings that take place without the jury present. The bulk of the last two days in court this week were taken up by legal discussions between lawyers and the judge after the jury was sent home Wednesday afternoon.”

Related NewsArticle continues below
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov (7) checks New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena
NHL’s all-time hits leader announces retirement
Aleksander Barkov in middle and three players on each side: Leon Draisaitl, Cale Makar and Connor Hellebuyck on left, Mitch Marner, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Ovechkin on right, NHL logo in background, Text: NHL Playoff Power Rankings
NHL Playoff Power Rankings: Panthers have tough path to Stanley Cup repeat
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the second period at UBS Arena. It was the 895th goal of his career, breaking the record for most NHL all-time goals set by Wayne Gretzky (not pictured).
3 Capitals-Canadiens bold predictions for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The selection of a new jury begins on Friday. Each of these players was signed to an NHL team when the accusations were unveiled. Formenton was playing in Switzerland at the time, but the rest were playing in the NHL. Hart was the Flyers' goalie, Dube was with the Flames, and Dube and McLeod were Devils teammates.

The players were at a London, Ontario, hotel celebrating their 2018 World Juniors Gold Medal when the incident occurred. The Hockey Canada gala eventually led to the alleged incident that did not come to light for four years. After a civil trial was opened in 2022, the players surrendered to police in 2024. The trial started just last week, but will restart with a new jury.