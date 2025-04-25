The Hockey Canada sexual assault trial has hit a stalemate. Five former NHL players are on trial for sexual assault, stemming from an incident from 2018. Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Alex Formenton are the players on trial. But on Friday morning, a mistrial was declared in the Hockey Canada trial, per Kate Dubinski of CBC News.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia has declared a mistrial in the case against five former world junior hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, [Ontario], hotel in 2018. The stunning and rare move comes three days after a 14-member jury was chosen to hear the case against the men,” Dubinski reported.

She continued, “The reasons for the mistrial cannot be reported because of a standard ban that prohibits the publication of any trial proceedings that take place without the jury present. The bulk of the last two days in court this week were taken up by legal discussions between lawyers and the judge after the jury was sent home Wednesday afternoon.”

The selection of a new jury begins on Friday. Each of these players was signed to an NHL team when the accusations were unveiled. Formenton was playing in Switzerland at the time, but the rest were playing in the NHL. Hart was the Flyers' goalie, Dube was with the Flames, and Dube and McLeod were Devils teammates.

The players were at a London, Ontario, hotel celebrating their 2018 World Juniors Gold Medal when the incident occurred. The Hockey Canada gala eventually led to the alleged incident that did not come to light for four years. After a civil trial was opened in 2022, the players surrendered to police in 2024. The trial started just last week, but will restart with a new jury.