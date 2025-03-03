The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, and contenders across the league are trying to get the firepower that they need to make a push for the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes tried to do that near the end of January when they traded for star winger Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche.

Rantanen had become one of the most productive goal-scorers in the league over the years while playing on a top line in Colorado that is full of firepower led by Nathan MacKinnon.

Teams around the league still covet Rantanen, and it feels like he is attainable due to his expiring contract and ability to hit free agency after the season, so there are still teams calling the Hurricanes about another trade involving the Finnish star. The Los Angeles Kings are one of those teams, according to Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“The Kings are believed to be among the teams that checked in with Carolina on Mikko Rantanen, but nothing seems to be cooking there,” Johnston and LeBrun wrote. “If anything, the Kings are likely to swing for a single rather than a home run.

“There seem to be some encouraging signs in Los Angeles about the way the group is coming together. The current wish list includes a middle-six winger.”

The Hurricanes are in prime position to make another deep playoff run after a recent string of disappointing postseason losses. They are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 74 points, trailing only the Washington Capitals.

After making the Rantanen trade, the Hurricanes might be done making really big moves involving him or anyone else, per Johnston and LeBrun.

“Unless someone steps up with a can’t-miss offer on Mikko Rantanen, the Hurricanes have likely already made their biggest moves,” Johnston and LeBrun wrote.

“While they continue to field calls on Rantanen, a pending unrestricted free agent who has indicated the need for more time before considering his options beyond this season, the most likely outcome for Carolina is holding on to the big winger for a playoff run and another shot at contract talks afterward.”

Rantanen hasn't been able to find the same level of production in Carolina that he did in Colorado, scoring just six points in 11 games so far since the trade. However, his talent is undeniable, and the Hurricanes are hoping that he can find his form down the stretch of this season.