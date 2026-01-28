The Detroit Red Wings are one of the best teams in hockey at this time. Detroit is second in the Atlantic Division after a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. They are only one point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though. And with their current pace, they are a legitimate threat to win a division title for the first time since 2011.

However, this is far from a perfect team. They have some glaring needs on their roster with the postseason picture starting to take shape. For instance, Detroit needs help on its blueline. This was the case even before Simon Edvinsson was lost to injury through the Olympic break. His injury makes the need for a top-four defenseman even more pronounced.

At the same time, Detroit's offense needs a spark. The Red Wings' offensive analytics have not looked great over the last month. Their scoring depth has long been an issue, as well. Marco Kasper has seemingly found his game, which certainly helps. However, the Red Wings need to add a forward to help their scoring depth down the stretch.

Detroit has a chance to make some noise this spring. They have a ton of cap space, a stockpile of picks, and one of the best prospect pipelines in the league. The Red Wings can go big, and with this in mind, here is a perfect trade offer that could see them land St. Louis Blues star Robert Thomas.

Full Robert Thomas trade proposal

In this scenario, the Detroit Red Wings would acquire forward Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Blues would acquire forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, a 2026 first-round pick, a conditional 2027 second-round pick, and defenseman William Wallinder. If the Red Wings advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in either 2026 or 2027, the second-round pick becomes a first-round pick.

Red Wings add dynamic Dylan Larkin complement

The Red Wings have some really good players in their top six. Alex DeBrincat is on track for his third 40+ goal season in his career. Dylan Larkin is starting to find his game again after a recent slump. Patrick Kane has seemingly beaten Father Time. And Lucas Raymond is one of the best young forwards in the game.

However, there is one glaring hole in this top six setup: second-line center. Detroit hoped Kasper would be the answer in this slot for the forseeable future. He could end up being the long-term second-line center, as well. For now, though, Detroit needs someone who can produce now. Outside of this recent surge, Kasper has largely been unproductive in 2025-26.

Article Continues Below

Thomas has not produced to his usual totals, to be fair. But his track record certainly lends credence to the idea that he could produce on a playoff team. The Blues star has scored 60+ points in each of the last four seasons. And over the last two years, he's scored 80+ points.

That is the sort of production the Red Wings could use. Combine the fact that he's still only 26, and he's signed long-term for a rather manageable cap hit, and it's hard to understate how much he fits the Red Wings' current trajectory.

Blues give roster needed shakeup

The Blues are one of the worst teams in the NHL at this time. It's a very unfortunate turn of events for St. Louis, especially considering what they were able to do last season. St. Louis pushed the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets to seven games in their first-round playoff matchup. An improvement in 2025-26 seemed like a natural occurrence.

This has now panned out, however. And as a result, the Blues have a chance to give their roster a needed shakeup. Brandsegg-Nygard gives them a very promising winger who could fill a top-six role. Wallinder could skate in a top-four role, and may already be able to skate in the NHL if the Blues so decide. They could also end up with two first-round picks in this deal.

Losing Thomas is going to hurt in the short-term. But gaining important future assets could help spark future success. They would also gain a bit more cap space, as well. They can regroup over the next couple seasons and hopefully return to contention sooner rather than later.

The Blues likely want to hold onto Thomas for as long as possible. However, they have a chance to get a haul and signal that they are serious about retooling their roster. If they are offered this sort of package, from the Red Wings or any other team, they'd have to give it serious consideration.