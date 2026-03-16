Following her performance at the 2026 Lollapalooza in Argentina, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter posted a TikTok while in a Lionel Messi jersey.

After the show, Carpenter posted a TikTok of herself wearing a jersey with Messi's name on it with the caption, Ole ole ole Argentina.” In the background, Bad Bunny's song “Tití Me Preguntó” can be heard.

Sabrina Carpenter sports a Messi jersey in new TikTok set to Bad Bunny’s ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ while in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/Syv7BcNEAK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2026

The post went viral, garnering nearly 16 million views while attracting over four million “likes.” Clearly, fans were loving the video. Of course, Messi is from Argentina, so it makes sense why this post went viral.

Setlist of Sabrina Carpenter's Lollapalooza performance in Argentina

Carpenter performed a hit-filled 17-song set at the Argentina Lollapalooza festival on the Flow Stage on Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026. Most of the songs were from her sixth album, Short n' Sweet.

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“Busy Woman”

“Taste”

“Good Graces”

“Slim Pickins”

“Manchild”

“Coincidence”

“Never Getting Laid” (acoustic)

“Because I Liked a Boy”

“House Tour”

“Tears”

“Feather”

“Nobody's Son”

“Bed Chem”

“Juno”

“Please Please Please”

“Don't Smile”

“Espresso”

Just two days before her show in Argentina, Carpenter performed at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday, Mar. 13. Coming up, she will perform at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay and at Coachella in April 2026.

These are some of Carpenter's first full-set performances since the Short n' Sweet Tour ended in 2025. The tour concluded with a six-night stay at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, from Nov. 16-23, 2025.

The Short n' Sweet Tour was Carpenter's biggest to date. She performed 72 shows across North America and Europe from Sept. 23, 2024, to Nov. 23, 2025.

It was centered around her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, though Man's Best Friend, Carpenter's seventh album, was released during the Short n' Sweet Tour's break on Aug. 29, 2025.