OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extending his streak of most consecutive 20+ point games in the final two minutes of Sunday's 116-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After scoring a team-high 21 points on 9-of-13 attempts, Holmgren teased fans by saying Gilgeous-Alexander, who doubled his points in the final six minutes to reach 20, wanted to make things interesting.

Holmgren joked that Gilgeous-Alexander saved the best for last on purpose before he helped the Thunder seal its eighth consecutive win.

“He just wanted to keep the game suspenseful for y'all,” Holmgren said. “We had a great one.”

"He just wanted to keep the game suspenseful for y'all. We had a great one." Chet Holmgren on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeping his 20+ point run alive 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/qCWDG8gwMN https://t.co/4raayuxmKX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points on 7-for-22 attempts, as the Timberwolves' defense knocked him off his rhythm throughout the day, holding him to 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting through three and a half quarters. Then, he broke through, capping his 20-point performance with a 3-point play over Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards.

SGA’s streak lives on… he converts the 3-point play with 1:46 left to extend his streak of 20+ point games to 128 pic.twitter.com/psPNw8wZei — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 15, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with 10 assists, two steals, and one block. Chet Holmgren added nine rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block.

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When SGA realized he extended his 20+ point streak

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander realized he extended his streak of most consecutive 20+ point games to 128 with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter, in response to the reaction from the fans in the stands. Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder build a 13-point cushion before converting a 3-point play that kept the streak alive.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander said he didn't realize he reached 20 points until he received a standing ovation from Thunder fans at the Paycom Center during the Timberwolves' ensuing timeout.

“I didn’t realize until they were screaming after the free throw. I was kind of confused,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then I realized, ‘Oh, s*it, the 20-point streak.’ Hats off to the guys tonight. They did a hell of a job of taking what the game gave them and being ready. I had 10 assists tonight, and they were ready to knock down shots. So, shoutout to those guys.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will go for his 129th consecutive 20+ point game when the Thunder face the Magic on the road on Tuesday.