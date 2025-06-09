The Ottawa Senators returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Senators would fall to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games. Regardless, this was a major step forward for Ottawa. With much of the core still under contract, the Sens have a solid base to start with. Still, they have some work to do this offseason to make another step towards winning their first Cup in franchise history. We look at the dream scenario for the Senators in this 2025 NHL Free Agency period.

Ottawa made the playoffs this year as the top wild-card team in the Eastern Conference. Still, they had some areas of their game that needed improvement. At just 2.95 goals per game, they were 18th in the NHL this year. Further, they were 13th in goals against, but 19th on the penalty kill this past season. Their major point producers this year were Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson, and Brady Tkachuk, all of whom are under contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Senators do have eight pending free agents, though, with just one of them a restricted free agent, Fabian Zetterlund. They are projected to have just under $16 million in cap space to work with as well according to Cap Wages. Ottawa will need to be creative with their cap space to have a perfect offseason, but they also have needs they need to address. The Senators need another top-flight scoring option, while adding a new backup goaltender and some forward depth.

The Senators need more scoring options

Ottawa's top line was led by Stutzle and Tkachuk, with Claude Giroux rounding out the line. Stutzle led the team in points this year, while Tkachuk led the team in goals while playing in just 72 games. Still, Claude Giroux did not put up his best numbers. He played in 81 games, scoring just 15 goals and having 35 assists. His 50 points were the lowest since the 2021-22 season, when he scored 42 points in just 57 games. It is also the lowest he has scored while playing over 65 games since the 2009-10 campaign. Giroux is a pending unrestricted free agent and will be looking to bring an AAV of over $5 million on his next contract.

Ottawa can bring back Giroux and hope he rebounds to have more scoring options. Still, he had a steep decline in scoring chances created, high danger scoring chances, and the percentage of points he was involved in this past year. These advanced metrics suggest that a rebound may not be on the horizon. One option for a major upgrade is Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers scored 24 goals while adding 39 assists this past year. His 63 points were the second most of his career, while he tied a career high in assists. Further, Ehlers was great on the power play last year with six goals and 16 assists.

Ehlers did spend most of the year on the left wing side, but that is where Tkachuk plays. Ehlers can play on the right-hand side, though. Further, Giroux will turn 38 during the regular season, and may not have many more years left to play on that top line with a young Stutzle and Tkachuk. Ehlers will be turning 30 this season and has more longevity ahead of him. Ehlers is expected to cost over $8 million this offseason, which would take a large portion of their cap space. Still, if the Senators can find a way to make this happen, he would be a dream fit in Ottawa.

Ottawa brings in a new backup goaltender

Article Continues Below

Linus Ullmark is the clear top goaltender for the Senators. The Senators acquired him from the Bruins last offseason and then signed him to an extension. Still, Ullmark was injured during the season. This was the first chance for Ullmark to be the solo number one goaltender after splitting time the last three years, but he played in just 44 games. This shows a need for the Senators to have a solid backup.

This past campaign, it was Anton Forsberg. Forsberg was just 11-12-3 though, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The Senators could attempt to bring back Forsberg, but if he is looking for a chance to be the primary goaltender, it will not be in Ottawa. The Senators could run with Mads Sogaard or bring back restricted free agent Leevi Merilainen. Both saw time at the NHL level last year, and Merilainen was solid. Still, he does not have a ton of experience and may be better suited for another season as an emergency call-up.

The best option to replace Forsberg is Dan Vladar. Vladar is coming off a solid season, going 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. His 30 games this year were the most of his NHL career as well. He has a fair amount of NHL experience, while also being five years younger than Forsberg. He is the odd man out in Calgary and is expected to cost just $1.4 million next year, making him a perfect potential addition for the Senators.

Brandon Tanev adds depth to the Senators

One Winnipeg Jets' free agent, Brandon Tanev, has been connected to multiple teams, including joining his brother in Toronto. The Senators need to replace depth on their lines currently. Nick Cousins and Adam Gaudette are both unrestricted free agents, while Zetterlund is restricted. That is the entire fourth line for the Senators that may not be back next season. Tanev would be a major upgrade over bringing back Cousins. Cousins played just 50 games this year, and he has missed over 10 games in three of the last four seasons. Meanwhile, Tanev played 79 games this year and has missed just 19 games in the last three seasons.

One of the major issues for the Senators this past season was on the penalty kill as well. In the playoffs, six of the 19 goals they allowed came on the penalty kill. Further, over 30 percent of the goals they allowed this year came in odd-man situations. Tanev is known as a high-quality penalty killer, and bringing him in on the second penalty kill unit would be a major upgrade. He is a high-quality defensive presence that brings reliability to the bottom-six forward group. At an expected $2.2 million, the Senators need to find a way to bring him to Ottawa.

A dream offseason would improve every aspect of the Senators. They would bring in another top-level scoring option in Ehlers, while also improving on the penalty kill and defense with Tanev. They could also bring in a younger, but still experienced goalie to pair with Ullmark. It will take some creativity with the salary cap, but it would certainly help Ottawa in its chase for an elusive first ever Stanley Cup.