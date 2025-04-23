The Ottawa Senators are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That means their entire core is getting their first Stanley Cup Playoff experience in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first game did not go well, as Toronto won 6-1. After going down 2-0 to start Game 2, Ottawa responded. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk scored his first playoff goal with a sweet move to cut the Maple Leafs' lead to one.

BRADY TKACHUK SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER #STANLEYCUP PLAYOFF GOAL TO GET THE SENS ON THE BOARD! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IgUte7VJnT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

At full speed, it's hard to tell who scores this goal. But the replay shows an inadvertent play by Tkachuk. He zips a backhand pass that was right on line for David Perron, but it bounced off a Maple Leafs defender. It bounded into the back of the net, giving the Senators their first goal of the game.

This is Tkachuk's first Stanley Cup Playoffs game, but not his first professional playoff experience. Everyone who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off compared it to a playoff atmosphere, and Tkachuk thrived. His line drove play in Team USA's win over Team Canada in the round robin. They missed his brother Matthew in the tightly contested championship game, but Brady almost had the golden goal.

The Senators can stage a massive comeback in Game 2 to put this series on tilt. Only down a goal heading into the third, a win would put all the pressure on the Maple Leafs heading to Ottawa. Their building is sure to be rowdy with seven years of pent-up adrenaline running through the capital city.

Tkachuk is the leader of the Senators in the locker room and on the scoresheet. He broke Anthony Stolarz's seal on Tuesday and can flip this series on its head with another goal before the game ends.

Game 3 of Maple Leafs vs Senators is on Thursday night.