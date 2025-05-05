Brady Tkachuk helped put the Ottawa Senators back on the map in 2024-25 — and the captain insists he's not trying to play anywhere but Canada's capital in the future, despite continuously being the subject of trade rumors.

“Obviously it’s a lie,” Tkachuk told reporters during his end-of-season media availability over the weekend. “All those articles, stories… It’s just not true. But I think it’s on me if I let that bother me or take me off what I’m trying to do. Everyone knows that I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Seeing this fan base, this excitement, see how much they rallied around us, everybody’s waiting for it. Everybody wants to accomplish and win the Stanley Cup.”

With a full no-move clause in Tkachuk's contract kicking in on July 1, it makes sense that hockey media would speculate a possible trade. But there's been no indication of GM Steve Staios looking to move him, nor of Tkachuk wanting out.

The Senators returned to the postseason for the first time since 2017 this spring, snapping a seven-year drought and signalling to the league that the rebuild in Ottawa is over.

And after falling into an 0-3 hole against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Sens were a couple goals shy of winning three straight to force a Game 7.

Despite the disappointing defeat, there's undoubtedly bright times ahead for this franchise — and Tkachuk will likely continue to lead the charge.

“I know we have a great group in here and I know we’re just going to get that much better and I know there’s going to be some amazing times, memories here down the road,” the 25-year-old continued.

“I think with all that stuff, it’s obviously not true. I want to play here, I want to win here and I really believe in everybody in this organization and that everybody wants to win here. I think that’s what makes it fun, everybody has the same goal and wants to accomplish the same thing.”

Brady Tkachuk was a catalyst for Senators in his 1st postseason

Tkachuk was excellent in his first taste of postseason hockey after being selected fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft. Through six games, he led the team with four goals and seven points, while also throwing 30 hits.

Just like his brother Matthew, it's clear that Tkachuk rises to the occasion in the playoffs, and the Senators are hoping he'll have another chance to shine next year.

“I know we’re going to get better internally, and we’re just going to get better overall that when that time comes next year that we’re not just looking at being happy to be in playoffs,” Tkachuk said. “We want more.”

With three years remaining on a contract that will pay him $8.2 million AAV until 2028, it'll be interesting to see if Tkachuk can lead the Senators back to a Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2007.