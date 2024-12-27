The Ottawa Senators are making a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's a fantastic turnaround after the Senators experienced a brutal start to the season. For now, though, they are on their holiday break along with the rest of the NHL. This comes at a perfect time for Brady Tkachuk. The Senators captain had the chance to watch Team USA in action during the first night of the 2025 IIHF World Juniors.

Team USA entered the tournament with a ton of promise. And they delivered on that promise in their opening contest. The Americans made Tkachuk proud with a dominating 10-4 victory over Germany. After the game, the Senators captain visited the American locker room to provide the young players with words of wisdom.

Senators' Brady Tkachuk had success with Team USA

Brady Tkachuk is long removed from his World Juniors days. But he did find success when playing for Team USA at the junior level. The Senators captain played in the 2018 World Juniors campaign for the Americans. He scored three goals and nine points that year as Team USA won the Bronze Medal.

The year before saw him earn higher success. Tkachuk joined Team USA at the U18 World Championships in 2017. He only scored one goal in seven games, but he added six assists. In the end, the Americans claimed gold at the tournament.

Team USA is hoping they can win gold at this year's World Juniors. The Stars and Stripes won it all in 2024 and believe they have the squad to do it again. It wasn't a perfect victory for the Americans on Thursday night. But they have confidence they can clean up their mistakes moving forward.

“We had a lot of turnovers tonight,” said U.S. captain Ryan Leonard, via IIHF.com. “If we clean that up, it's going to lead to more offense for us and less chances for the other teams.”

The Americans got off to a fine start at the World Juniors in 2025. And they received quite the pep talk from the captain of the Ottawa Senators to boot. Let's see if Brady Tkachuk's words can help the team reach the gold medal once the tournament concludes next month.