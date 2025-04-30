Ottawa Senators fans might've doubted Linus Ullmark through the first three games of this series. He was struggling to compete with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz, and this was becoming an all-too-familiar trend for the goaltender who failed to get the job done during his time with the Boston Bruins. However, to extend the series, the Swedish goaltender stopped 58 of 61 shots in Games 4 and 5, including his first-career playoff shutout on Tuesday night.

First career #StanleyCup shutout for Linus Ullmark 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WLLBnOmLJw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ottawa is likely looking at the results of the last two games and is wondering what could have been. The Maple Leafs defeated the Senators in back-to-back overtime games to take the 3-0 series lead, which is heartbreaking after Ottawa's last two wins. The organization and fans have to be looking at it as they could've won this series 4-1 after Game 5 if the puck had bounced their way in those two overtime losses.

Regardless, Ullmark seems to be finding his form, and the Senators now need a win at home in Game 6 to set up a winner-take-all matchup next Saturday night in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have been in that position before, but haven't succeeded.

Maple Leafs' closing woes are music to Linus Ullmark and Senators' ears

Piling on the Maple Leafs for choking in the playoffs seems redundant. Many would make you believe Toronto is one of the best teams in the league with their core, but the group has advanced past the first round just once in their tenure. Their struggles to close out a series are starting to get laughable, and blowing a 3-0 lead in the Battle of Ontario will be their worst.

“The Maple Leafs are now 1-13 in series-clinching games since 2018,” NHL Puck Report posted on social media. “And have lost six straight series-clinching games on home ice.”

All the Senators need is a little hope against this Maple Leafs team, and Ullmark should give them tons of confidence. He can be one of the best goaltenders in the league when he is on, and if he can maintain this form for the next two games, the impossible comeback could become a reality.