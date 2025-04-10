The Ottawa Senators have clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Their long rebuild saw changes on the ice, behind the bench, and in the front office. But it has finally paid off in a playoff appearance. Senators forward Tim Stützle spoke about the long road to the postseason and how the Senators have done it.

“We’ve been through some s*** here,” Stützle told The Athletic's Julian McKenzie. “Some tough years. I’m just really proud of the guys, how we’re all hanging in here. I couldn’t be prouder of all the guys. I don’t think there’s a team who deserves it more than us. I think we worked really hard this year. We’ve just got to keep finding our game.”

Stutzle was one of the first picks of the rebuild with the third overall selection in 2020. He has blossomed into a star for the Senators, scoring 20 goals already this year. The German has been through some of the leanest years in Senators history and now will get his first taste of playoff hockey.

Many of the lifelong Senators like Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson, and Shane Pinto are making their playoff debuts. GM Steve Staios has done a solid job of getting playoff experience while improving the roster. Linus Ullmark, David Perron, Travis Hamonic, and Nick Jensen have played in the playoffs. Perhaps most importantly, Travis Green has coached in the playoffs.

The Senators will likely play the Atlantic Division champion in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that could be either the Maple Leafs, Lightning, or Panthers. Despite a great regular season from Ottawa, all of those matchups would be tough. A provincial rivalry re-starting with Toronto would be great content considering the Maple Leafs' playoff struggles.