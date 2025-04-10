The Ottawa Senators are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ottawa is returning to the postseason for the first time since 2017. They have built for this moment for a long time. However, they may go into the postseason without their best player in captain Brady Tkachuk.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals and 55 points in 71 games. However, the Ottawa captain has missed each of the last five games. He took a brutal hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in a game on March 30. Still, the Senators clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday without their captain in the lineup.

General manager Steve Staios was asked about Tkachuk's status on Wednesday. Staios said he felt as if the captain would be able to go if the playoffs started in day or so. However, he also said he could not give a definitive answer either way. In any event, it appears as if Tkachuk won't suit up for the rest of the regular season at the very least.

“He continues to progress,” Staios said, via NHL.com. “Now that we've clinched a playoff spot, I think every team goes through these discussions. Like, what is the best situation? Do you rest players? How do you manage that? We haven't figured that part out yet, but to me, you always want to keep the team moving along and competing at a high level to roll into the playoffs at the right time. But certainly, those will be discussions that we'll have, as far as lineup for the last four games.”

Tkachuk has led the Senators for the last few seasons. He has finally helped the team make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after an extended absence. Ottawa certainly wants him on the ice when they take to the ice for Game 1. However, they will continue to prioritize his health as the regular season draws to an end.