It's been another difficult year in Pittsburgh, as the Penguins are trudging through another season that will see them finish on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight campaign.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has been busy, making several moves; the latest move he made was with his former club, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas and the Penguins are picking up Conor Timmins and Connor Dewar from the Leafs and sending a late round Draft selection back to Toronto in return.

Timmins has skated in 51 games this season with the Maple Leafs, scoring two goals with six assists. Meanwhile, Dewar has three assists in 31 games played.

The Penguins are in action on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena; puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas already swung several trades prior to acquiring Conor Timmins

The Penguins had already been extremely busy leading into Friday's Trade Deadline. Dubas flipped Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Luke Schenn and Tommy Novack, while also acquiring Chase Stillman and Max Graham and a 2027 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden.

Additionally, Pittsburgh sent Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick. Beauvillier had played in 63 games with the Penguins this season, scoring 13 goals with seven assists; he joins the top team in the Metropolitan Division with their eyes set on a run to their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

At 24-30-10, the Penguins are in the last place spot in the Metropolitan Division and won't qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This will mark the third consecutive season without a spot in the postseason for captain Sidney Crosby, the longest stretch of his career.