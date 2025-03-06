ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to snap their losing streak as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game at 24-30-10 on the year, placing them in last in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Penguins already selling ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. After a scoreless first period, Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche in the second. Still, Rickard Rakell would tie the game in the period. In the third period, Casey Mittelstadt scored on the power play to give the Avalanche the lead. They would add two more empty net goals on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 37-18-6, placing Vegas on top of the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tomas Hertl scored first to give the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead. Brett Howden and Jack Eichel would make it 3-0 before the end of the period. In the second, the Golden Knights would add two more goals before Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. In the third, Toronto would get one more goal, but Vegas would win the game 5-2.

Here are the Penguins-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Golden Knights Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +210

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-1200

How To Watch Penguins vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 19 goals and 47 assists, good for 66 total points. Crosby also has seven goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell leads the team in goals, coming in with 29 goals and 24 assists this year. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 26 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with eight goals and 37 assists this year. Further, Evgeni Malkin continues to produce from the second line. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 29 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Anthony Beauvillier, who has 13 goals and seven assists this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 12-13-5 on the year with a 3.14 goals against average and a .892 save percentage. Nedeljkovic is just 1-4 in his last five, but has given up just two goals with a save percentage over .910 in each of his last two starts.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 54 assists this year. Further, he has four goals and 23 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 72 points. He has five goals and 17 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Victor Olofsson, who has 11 goals and 11 assists this year.

It is Pavel Dorfeyev who is tied for the team lead in goals and playing on the second line. Dorofeyev comes in with 24 goals and 14 assists this year. He is joined on the second line by Tomas Hertl, who is third on the team in points and tied for the team lead in goals. He has 24 goals and 24 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 41 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 23-10-4 on the year with a 2.50 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He has won four straight starts, giving up a combined four goals in the four games.

Final Penguins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this game. First, Adin Hill is playing great, and they have won six of the last seven games. Further, they are seventh in the NHL in goals against per game while scoring 3.33 goals per game. The Penguins have lost seven of eight games, scoring just 2.86 goals per game, and are 31st in the NHL in goals against. With a strong offense from Vegas, expect them to get the win in this one.

Final Penguins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-104)