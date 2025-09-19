The Pittsburgh Penguins have low expectations coming into the 2025-26 season. Trade rumors are swirling around Sidney Crosby, who claims he wants to finish his career where he started. His longtime teammate was asked the same question and answered it the same way on Friday. Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin says he wants to retire in Pittsburgh, but not quite yet.

“Evgeni Malkin says he wants to have a good year with the Penguins, and if he does, he hopes he gets ‘a chance to play one more year here.' Geno still wants to finish his career with the Penguins. Not sure how he would feel about playing for another NHL team before retiring,” Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Malkin's contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. The $6.1 million average annual value has been a solid value for Pittsburgh for the past three years. But with his career winding down, Pittsburgh may want to move on after the season.

Malkin was dreadful last year with just 50 points, his career low for a full season. The Penguins missed the playoffs for the third straight year, which should lead to a dramatic rebuild in the coming months. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust could be on the move before the NHL trade deadline, but Malkin is making it known that he wants to stay.

The Penguins should honor the requests of both Crosby and Malkin and let them retire as Penguins. The postseason will be an afterthought for a few more years while players develop in the minors and juniors. Malkin and Crosby will keep the seats warm in Pittsburgh while the core of the future makes its way through the system.

The Penguins are in training camp and open the season on October 7 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.