The Pittsburgh Penguins have now missed the playoffs for three straight years. This has led to the Penguins being “open for business” as they head into the 2025-26 campaign. While there are multiple trade candidates for the Penguins, the name of their star player has also popped up.

Now, Sidney Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, has spoken up and told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic regarding a potential trade: “Let’s put it this way, it’s always a possibility, you know?”

Crosby has spoken out about the trade speculation as well, telling Daily Faceoff, “I understand it.” While the future member of the Hall of Fame may like to stay in Pittsburgh for the rest of his career, his agent made some other assertions about the future of Crosby.

“First of all, he’s been so consistent for 20 years. He had another great year last season. He just keeps going,” Brisson continued. “The comparison is Tom Brady. We want Sidney to hopefully be in the playoffs every year.”

If the goal is the postseason every year, Pittsburgh may not be the right place for Crosby to continue his career. The Penguins missed the playoffs by 11 points and have shown little sign of improvement.

What are the wishes of Sidney Crosby?

For all Sid the Kid has done for the franchise, his wishes should be the deciding factor on a trade. The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft has been one of the best players in the NHL for 20 years.

He is ninth in the NHL in all-time points, while sitting 16th all-time in goals. The Canadian is also second all-time in overtime winning goals, only behind Alex Ovechkin. He has also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP twice, and led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups.

His agent told The Athletic, “We want him to hopefully win another Cup or two.” If that is the desire of Crosby, the Penguins need to facilitate a trade.

If he desires to stay in Pittsburgh, the Penguins need to do everything they can to build a winning team around him. For what Crosby has done for the franchise, as he enters the final chapter of his career, his wishes should be a major factor in the decision-making of the front office.