The San Jose Sharks were the first team eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Macklin Celebrini has had a great regular season after he was picked first overall last summer. Other youngsters Will Smith and William Eklund have taken a step up this season. And Yaroslav Askarov is in the organization as the goalie of the future. But things are still not on track in Northern California. How can the Sharks move their rebuild along this offseason?

After trading Mikael Granlund, Jake Walman, and Cody Ceci earlier this season, the Sharks only have two pending free agents. Alexandar Georgiev and Jan Rutta should look elsewhere and the teams should not look to bring them back. San Jose should be clearing room for Askarov in the net by letting Georgiev go. And at 34 years old, they can find a younger piece than Rutta. They should try and spend to the salary cap and this could be the offseason to do it.

How should the Sharks add to their core this offseason? Can it get them to the playoffs in Celebrini's second year?

The Sharks make Yaroslav Askarov their unquestioned starter

Last offseason, the Sharks traded for Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators. After they re-signed Juuse Saros to an eight-year deal, Nashville's top goalie prospect was expendable. After trading Mackenzie Blackwood to the Colorado Avalanche for Alexandar Georgiev, they need to clear a path for Askarov.

The Avalanche extended Blackwood almost immediately after landing him in the trade. San Jose has not signed Georgiev, pointing to their commitment to Askarov for next year. The Sharks never had a great goalie in their competitive run with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau and Askarov could be that guy.

Georgi Romanov is under team control for two more seasons but should start next year in the American Hockey League. Bringing in a veteran backup like Anton Forsberg or Dan Vladar would give them some insurance for their two youngsters. A one-year deal would help give Romanov time to develop next year and be the NHL backup in two years.

A big splash for a veteran defenseman

Many of the Sharks' top prospects are forwards. Celebrini, Smith, Eklund, Quentin Musty, Filip Bystedt, and Igor Chernyshov headline The Athletic's top prospect pipeline. The only defenseman in the top five is left-handed Sam Dickinson, who was picked 11th in 2024. They should bring in a veteran right-handed defender to help raise their floor.

Aaron Ekblad likely won't be returning to the Florida Panthers this offseason. Their trade for Seth Jones effectively replaced Ekblad on their right side for the future. And then, the former first-overall pick was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. His market will be small because of the suspension and the Sharks should take advantage.

Brent Burnes is also available and a return to the Sharks would be poetic. But Burnes should want to chase a Stanley Cup at 41 years old and San Jose won't be that place. If San Jose is willing to spend more money, Neal Pionk from the Jets could be another option.

The Sharks add another veteran forward

Even with the rising salary cap, the Sharks have to be careful with their spending on forwards. All of their top prospects will demand high salaries and they have to keep their players to make this rebuild worth it. Signings like Tyler Toffoli for $6 million and Alexander Wennberg for $5 million are the types of signings they should run back this offseason.

Brock Boeser, Mitch Marner, and Nikolaj Ehlers are the bells of the free-agency ball but likely won't go to the Sharks. They should be targeting players like Kyle Palmieri, who still has not signed an extension with the Islanders. Assuming he does, Andrew Mangiapane, Reilly Smith, and Jack Roslovic could all be solid targets.

When the Blue Jackets were looking to make similar moves last offseason, they signed center Sean Monahan, who has unlocked many of their wingers. Sam Bennett could be that guy but once again, he is likely to stay with the Florida Panthers. The Sharks have to develop their own centers to make a competitive team and they are on their way to do that.

An offseason of Ekblad, Mangiapane, and Vladar would be a solid haul for the Sharks as they look to get closer to the playoffs.