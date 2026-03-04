The San Jose Sharks are just outside of the playoff picture currently. With the NHL trade deadline coming up on Friday, the Sharks could be buying. Still, there had been rumors that the Sharks were going to trade Keifer Sherwood.

Now, it is being reported that Sherwood will not be getting traded, but instead, the Sharks could be looking to extend him, according to hockey insider Frank Seravalli.

The Sharks “have made progress on contract extension talks with Kiefer Sherwood, as expected. Short of an unforeseen development, it’s unlikely that Sherwood is flipped between now and Friday’s deadline,” Seravalli posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sherwood was acquired on Jan. 19 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for two second-round picks and Cole Clayton. He is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks ahead of the 2024-25 season. After the trade, it was expected that an extension was coming for the forward, as reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“When the San Jose Sharks acquired Kiefer Sherwood on Jan. 19, it was largely assumed a contract extension would get done before too long. Otherwise, why would an on-the-rise bubble team trade for a pending UFA?” LeBrun wrote. “Whatever the case, I get the sense that the first contract-extension conversation was a real wires-crossed moment as far as expectations from both sides.”

With the trade deadline coming up, the Sharks needed to make a decision on Sherwood. It seems like the decision will be to keep Sherwood on an extension instead of trying to flip him and recover assets.

