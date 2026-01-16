Macklin Celebrini boasts tremendous scoring ability, ranking inside the top-10 in goals during just his second NHL season, but what makes him a truly special talent is his playmaking prowess. The San Jose Sharks forward recorded his 47th assist of the 2025-26 campaign in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals, and it came under incredible circumstances.

Facing strong resistance against the boards, Celebrini was forced to get creative near the goal. He passed the puck between his legs to Pavol Regenda, who fired a shot into the net late in the second period. The terrific play, which was actually jump-started by Collin Graf, resulted in what proved to be the insurance goal San Jose needed to secure a road win. Everyone knows of Celebrini's stupendous skills, but he still managed to boggle minds inside Capital One Arena, and around the NHL world.

CELEBRINI WINS THE PUCK BATTLE AND MAKES A NO-LOOK BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PASS FOR A SICK ASSIST 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFVQnJNCqP — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Sharks stumbled into this phenom, but they have helped him quickly develop into an undeniable star. He ranks third in points (70) and second in assists this season, but more importantly, his team currently occupies the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. San Jose (24-19-3) has won seven of its last nine games and is now only five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division.

Macklin Celebrini, with the help of a young core, is propelling the franchise toward relevance faster than many anticipated. With absurdly terrific on-ice instincts, the 19-year-old is already establishing himself as one of the most complete players in the league. If he stays on this current trajectory, the public will soon become numb to his highlight-reel plays.