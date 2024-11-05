San Jose Sharks fans have been waiting impatiently to see Macklin Celebrini in action again, and it's finally about to happen. Celebrini has been out with a hip injury since the team's opener. Celebrini is about to return to the ice, and he's more than ready to suit up for his club.

“It [stunk] playing one game and then having to sit out for a bit,” Celebrini said Monday, per NHL.com. “It's the right thing to do, so I'm feeling great now, and [I] can't wait to get back out there.”

The Sharks have rebuilt and reloaded since last season's disappointing campaign. San Jose used the no. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Celebrini, an 18-year-old center who many believe can be a game-changing prospect.

“Just having him in practice today, the last couple of days, has been good for our group,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I think he's taken the next step of being close to ready to help us. He looks good. Obviously practice is a lot different than an NHL hockey game, so we'll have to see when he gets out there how he reacts to certain things. He's been putting a lot of work in.”

San Jose holds a 3-8-2 record on the season.

Sharks are betting on Macklin Celebrini for success

The Sharks are last in the Western Conference, and have struggled without Celebrini. The rookie center has two points on the season, despite playing in just one game. He's set to return for the Sharks in a game against Columbus on Tuesday.

“I'm excited to play every game, so it [stinks] when you miss 12 games like that,” Celebrini added. “We’ve got some really good teams coming next couple days, and I think we are ready for them.”

The center hurt his hip in a preseason Sharks game. It was that hip problem that came up again in the team's first game this season, against St. Louis. Celebrini says he felt the pain in his very first shift on the ice in that contest. After sitting out, the center now feels good after going through workouts and other preparations.

“It was just a lot of gym work [and] strengthening all the muscles around [the hip],” Celebrini added. “[I was] doing a lot of exercises where I'm moving the right way and not putting it in jeopardy.”

San Jose and Columbus take the ice Tuesday at 10:30 Eastern. Sharks fans are surely overjoyed to see the return of the young star.