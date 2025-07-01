The San Jose Sharks hope to skate their way back to the top of the NHL. San Jose is working on that by making a pair of free agent signings on Tuesday. The Sharks signed forward Adam Gaudette and defenseman John Klingberg, per NHL reporters Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman.

Gaudette's deal is worth $4 million over two seasons, per Sportsnet Canada. It will pay him $2 million a season. Klingberg, meanwhile, is signing a one-year contract for $4 million.

San Jose is doing a lot in free agency. The team is also signing forward Philipp Kurashev to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. The club is trying to build around young star Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks finished the 2024-25 season with just 20 victories and 52 points. San Jose finished last in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

The Sharks would love instant success with their free agents

San Jose has been down in recent years. The Sharks have a bona fide young star in Celebrini, who finished his rookie season with 63 points. He appeared in 70 games, due to being hurt for a period.

Gaudette is an experienced forward who just had a solid season in Ottawa. He finished the campaign with a plus/minus rating of +12. He had 19 goals in 81 games played for the Senators.

Klingberg just had a quiet season skating for the Oilers, who won the Western Conference Final. The defenseman appeared in 11 season games, and posted four points. Edmonton ended up losing the Stanley Cup Final to Florida.

Klingberg though brings tons of experience to the Sharks locker room. He has posted more than 400 points in a lengthy NHL career. He has also had stops in Toronto, Anaheim, Minnesota and Dallas.

San Jose has been busy in recent days. The club also re-signed William Eklund and Colin White, amid other roster moves. The team hopes to rebuild a woeful offense that scored just 210 goals last season. San Jose finished -105 in goal differential.

Sharks fans hope that this is truly the start of something special. San Jose last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018-19.