The San Jose Sharks made Macklin Celebrini the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft back in June. San Jose believes that the Boston University product has all the makings of a legitimate franchise cornerstone. Celebrini has turned pro and is already impressing new Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, who spoke about his young star prospect on Saturday.

Warsofsky appeared at a fan fest for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday. The new Sharks head coach said that Celebrini won't wear a captain's letter this upcoming season. Still, the 18-year-old is expected to immediately play a major role for San Jose.

“He’s so driven,” Warsofsky said Saturday, via NHL.com. “I think at times we’re going to have to reel him back just because he wants to go, go, go, but he’s a super competitive, self-driven young person, which you don’t see a lot this day and age. That’s what impressed me the most. He’s going to be a guy that won’t wear a letter (this season), but he’s going to drive our team just the way he carries himself at such a young age.”

Macklin Celebrini will be relied upon early on

The Sharks added some veteran talent during the offseason. San Jose signed Tyler Toffoli once NHL Free Agency opened on July 1. Before that, they traded for Jake Walman in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings. In saying this, Ryan Warosfsky is likely to lean on Macklin Celebrini during the 204-25 season.

Clearly, the new Sharks head coach has a high opinion of his star prospect. However, there is still a lot for the player to learn. Warosfsky views the team's upcoming training camp as an opportunity as an important time for the Boston University product before his rookie year.

“I think just him driving the way we need to play and the system we want to play with, him being a leader in that,” the Sharks head coach said, via NHL.com. “I think him understanding how it’s a man’s game now and he has to protect himself at times. I watched a lot of him in college and he plays on the inside, he’s not afraid of it, but now you’re going against some bigger boys, and you’ve got to protect yourself so he can last.”

There are high expectations for Celebrini ahead of his first full NHL season in 2024-25. San Jose fans definitely cannot wait to see how the 2024 first-overall pick performs in the year ahead. Celebrini is likely to make his NHL debut on October 10 when they take on the St. Louis Blues.