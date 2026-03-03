Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis did not sugarcoat the situation after another humbling defeat. The Bucks dropped their third straight game Monday night, falling 108–81 at home to the Boston Celtics, and the veteran forward bluntly labeled the team’s recent 8–2 stretch as nothing but “fool’s gold.”

Milwaukee now sits at 26–34, 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Although the Bucks went 8–2 between February 3 and February 25, that run appears increasingly misleading in context. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 29 games during that stretch due to a calf strain, and the level of competition varied significantly. Several of those victories came against lottery-bound teams or shorthanded opponents navigating late-season adjustments of their own.

With Monday marking Antetokounmpo’s return, the Bucks still struggled. They fell 120–97 to the New York Knicks, surrendered a 33–8 fourth quarter in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, and then absorbed a 27-point defeat against Boston in his first game back. Over the three-game skid, Milwaukee has been outscored by a combined 79 points, underscoring the team’s instability on both ends of the floor.

The Athletic’s Eric Nehm shared Portis’ genuine assessment on X, formerly Twitter, following the blowout loss in Milwaukee.

When asked what he made of the Bucks dropping three straight games by a combined 79 points after winning eight of 10 games, Bobby Portis gave a definitive response, calling the 8-of-10 stretch "fool's gold." Portis' full response, on the team's current state: https://t.co/4FLcIHfKpy pic.twitter.com/S29rY3eUfh — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 3, 2026

Nehm’s post emphasized that Portis questioned the quality of competition during the 8–2 stretch, pointing out that several wins came against struggling teams or opponents with little incentive. He also noted that Milwaukee can no longer rely on reputation alone, as opponents now treat matchups vs. the Bucks as easy wins.

Portis challenged the Bucks to adopt a more aggressive mentality. With five to six weeks remaining in the regular season, he urged teammates to become hunters rather than targets. The veteran forward, widely regarded as the emotional anchor of the team, acknowledged mounting internal frustration.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture offers little margin for error. At 26–34, the team remains on the outside of the Play-In race, fighting to regain momentum with limited time remaining in the regular season schedule. Meanwhile, contenders like Boston continue to expose vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old forward’s remarks underscore a growing sense of accountability as Milwaukee fights to remain relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff race.