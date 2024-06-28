Hockey's worst-kept secret for the last few months is no longer a secret. The San Jose Sharks have officially drafted Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Celebrini has been the top prospect in this class throughout the season, as reflected in our most recent NHL Mock Draft. Now, he will be tasked with being San Jose's franchise cornerstone moving forward.

The Sharks finished the 2023-24 season as the worst team in the NHL. They earned the right to pick first overall back in May when they won the NHL Draft Lottery. This is the first time the Sharks have ever selected first overall in the NHL Draft. San Jose has owned the second overall pick prior to this, most recently in 1997.

The Sharks have an impressive group of young prospects at their disposal. That was the case before the selection of Celebrini. But the Boston University star certainly makes their prospect pool even deeper. And they can continue building upon their existing foundation with the 11th overall pick the Sharks traded for in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

Macklin Celebrini before the 2024 NHL Draft

Celebrini played the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. The Vancouver native immediately became a star in the USHL. He led all Steel skaters with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games. However, despite Celebrini's success, Chicago fell in round two of the Clark Cup Playoffs. His performances earned him the USHL MVP for the 2022-23 season.

In 2023-24, the Vancouver native played collegiately for Boston University. Taking the next step didn't seem to hinder Celebrini on the ice, though. He scored 32 goals and 64 points in 36 games this past season for BU. Celebrini helped his school make the Frozen Four tournament this spring. They went on a deep run, making the tournament semi-final. However, they lost to the eventual National Champions, Denver.

Celebrini is the most complete forward in this draft. He has shown the ability to produce offensively at a high level. But he does not sacrifice offense for defense on the ice. He plays a truly elite two-way game and projects to be a first-line center in the NHL for the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini joins impressive Sharks prospect pool

As mentioned, the Sharks have promising prospects to build around. Some of those prospects have made the NHL already. Forward William Eklund made his debut this past season. He scored 16 goals and finished second among San Jose skaters with 45 points in 2023-24.

San Jose has another center prospect to pair with Celebrini, as well. Will Smith was a star last year for the US National Team Development Program. His performance for the US program helped him become the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Smith played collegiately at Boston College this past season, where he scored 71 points in 41 games.

The Sharks traded veteran star Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights at the NHL Trade Deadline. In return, though, they added another 2023 first-round pick to the organization. David Edstrom received extended time in the top level of Swedish hockey this season, playing against grown men as a 19-year-old. And he held his own, scoring 19 points in 44 games.

The Sharks have a deep prospect pool beyond those mentioned here. San Jose's future is certainly bright despite their recent struggles on the ice. And they hope Macklin Celebrini is the key building block that will lead them back to Stanley Cup contention.