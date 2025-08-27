The San Jose Sharks are in the throes of a rebuild with some young stars expected to take a step forward in 2025-26. With Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund, the home crowd should be electrified this year. The Sharks announced Tuesday that they would stay at SAP Center in San Jose for 25 more years. They used the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement to announce the move.

.@CityofSanJose it's a love story 😉 pic.twitter.com/mg4lpMdSGV — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This one image from Swift's Instagram post became a meme on social media after the engagement announcement on Tuesday. The social media admin showed the love between the Sharks and San Jose by using Taylor and Travis.

Article Continues Below

As for the actual announcement, the Sharks will stay at the SAP Center through the 2050-51 NHL season. They have been in the arena since 1994, when it was known as the San Jose Arena, and will remain there for the foreseeable future. There were no rumors about the Sharks moving, and this ended any chance that those could start.

“The Sharks have been proud to play in San Jose for the last 30+ years and look forward to another 25 more,” President of Sharks Sports & Entertainment Jonathan Becher said, per the team website. “While we have consistently invested our own funds to maintain the city-owned SAP Center and intend to continue doing so, this partnership with the City of San Jose will bring much-needed renovations and improvements for arena guests, the teams, and performers.”

Despite the poor results in the 2020s, the Sharks are staying in The Bay. They are building something for the future, which fans will be able to see at the SAP Center. While this year may not be the season they make the playoffs, there is excitement surrounding the forwards. The future is bright both on the ice and in the community for the Sharks.